Cubs vs. Cardinals: St. Louis fans had enough of Miles Mikolas giving up early 4th of July fireworks

The St. Louis Cardinals are exceeding expectations this season, but that does not mean that all 26 players on their active roster are playing well. Miles Mikolas is one of the few who have not flourished this season, and his campaign reached a new low in Friday's Fourth of July outing against the Chicago Cubs.

With a chance to cut into Chicago's first-place lead in the NL Central, Mikolas couldn't have pitched much worse. He allowed eight runs in six innings of work. Seven of the eight runs he allowed came on the strength of six different Cubs home runs.

Miles Mikolas tied the modern-ERA (since 1900) MLB record with six home runs allowed today



He's just the sixth pitcher to do it in the last 85 years, joining Tim Wakefield, RA Dickey, James Shields, Michael Blazek and Matt Swarmer pic.twitter.com/mHIyuLFKhK — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 4, 2025

By giving up six home runs, Mikolas tied a record that Cardinals fans wanted no part of him tying. He also added to the already existing frustration Cardinals fans had with the right-hander. After a poor start of that magnitude against that team, Cardinals fans are making it clear on X that they've had enough of him. If we're being honest, it's hard to blame them.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Cardinals fans are fed up with Miles Mikolas after another rough start

BREAKING: Miles Mikolas will join the All-Star festivities in Atlanta! He will serve as the pitcher in the Home Run Derby. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/F1MrA2I7SG — Dealin' the Cards (@DealinTheCards) July 4, 2025

You’re laughing? Miles Mikolas has faced seven batter and given up 4 home runs and you’re laughing? https://t.co/mEP5R6vwOy pic.twitter.com/Otl6TKPms7 — Dylan Holt (@DylanHolt_) July 4, 2025

Nobody:



Miles Mikolas allowing 6 homers thru 3 innings pic.twitter.com/CNr5mxFhEB — Sharp🍻 (@SharpSportsLLC) July 4, 2025

Me when the Cardinals finally tweet: “Miles Mikolas has been designated for assignment.”

pic.twitter.com/W3Ro3ILz2D — Cardinals Talk (@theredbird_way) July 4, 2025

Really disrespectful of Miles Mikolas to be pitching this poorly on America’s birthday. Looks like he has no respect for the country after all. — Reek (@CardinalsReek) July 4, 2025

The starting pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. Number 39 Miles Mikolas. pic.twitter.com/sajaLLF47H — tyler (@Levis2XFL) July 4, 2025

Cardinals fans are declaring their independence from Miles Mikolas — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) July 4, 2025

Had this been a rare rough outing, Cardinals fans would've been able to get over this. Ultimately, these kinds of blowups have been far too common for Cardinals fans. Mikolas entered the day with a 4.76 ERA in 16 starts and had a 6.90 ERA in his last six appearances. He had a 5.35 ERA in 32 starts last season. He had a 4.78 ERA in 35 starts the year before.

Mikolas entered the day with a 4.99 ERA since the start of the 2023 campaign, tying him for 69th among 75 qualified starters in that span. He was once a reliable mid-rotation arm, but he hasn't been that guy since 2022.

At this point, Mikolas is 36 years old, hasn't been effective for several years, and is in the final year of his deal. What benefit is it to the organization to continue to trot him out there every five days? He's not helping them win, and he's not part of their future plans. It benefits the organization both in the short term and the long term to replace his spot in the rotation with a guy like Michael McGreevy, who has been stuck in Triple-A far longer than he should have.

Hopefully, before Mikolas puts a damper on more holidays, the Cardinals do the right thing and let him go.