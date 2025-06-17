This CWS star could give SF Giants their dream robin to Devers batman

The San Francisco Giants just acquired Rafael Devers in a blockbuster deal with the Boston Red Sox, giving them the big bat they desperately needed. Now that the Giants have a superstar position player to build around for the better part of a decade, they hope to pair him with more star power. That's where a guy like College World Series star Aiva Arquette can factor in.

It might be premature to call Arquette, currently a shortstop for Oregon State, a star, but he certainly looks the part based on what he's been doing in Omaha. Not only is Arquette a menace at the plate, but he's making ridiculous plays at shortstop.

Aiva Arquette 😯



The No. 6 prospect in the 2025 Draft class making it look easy for @BeaverBaseball!



(📽️: @NCAABaseball)



pic.twitter.com/s9I7VSJv8r — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 17, 2025

The Giants have the No. 13 selection in the 2025 MLB Draft. Being able to select Arquette would be a dream scenario.

Aiva Arquette could be Rafael Devers' Giants' co-star for years to come

Is it likely? Absolutely not. MLB.com's Jim Callis has Arquette going at No. 6 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates in his latest mock draft, and based on what he had to say about Arquette, he could go even higher.

"Arquette is in the mix for each of the top four picks but doesn't appear to be on the front burner for any of those clubs. Any of the top tier of nine players available would get consideration here, which in this case would include Willits, Doyle and Witherspoon," Callis wrote.

He might not be favored to go in the top four, but he's talented enough to get selected in that range. It probably isn't likely that a player that talented will fall to No. 13, but crazier things have happened. We see players fall far beyond where we expect just about every year. It'd be an unlikely, but not impossible, outcome to see him fall into San Francisco's lap.

The Giants have many good position players, but are any non-Devers hitters really all that special? I mean, Matt Chapman leads the team with 12 home runs, and he's known more for his defense than his offense. Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee are nice players, but it's not as if they're proven stars. Willy Adames is paid like a star but he's underwhelmed in a Giants uniform.

The supporting cast is good, but the star power is lacking. That's why they got Devers to begin with. Being able to pair him with Arquette would be a dream. Perhaps the draft results unfold in their favor, much like the Devers trade did.