Dan Wilson gave George Springer the postseason redemption he needed all along

The Toronto Blue Jays, down two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with only a few outs remaining in their season, turned to George Springer. The former Astros slugger – famous for winning the World Series in 2017 – came up huge with a three-run homer to give the Toronto Blue Jays a late lead in Game 7.

There are plenty of insults baseball fans can throw at Springer. Namely, he was never punished for the Astros sign-stealing scandal thanks to the players' willingness to dump their manager and general manager under the bus, but Springer is a postseason performer. Against the Seattle Mariners while down two runs, Springer answered the moment.

GEORGE SPRINGER

THREE-RUN SHOT

BLUE JAYS LEAD 🤯

Up to this point, the Mariners had the game in hand. Yet, Seattle manager Dan Wilson took Bryan Woo out of the game in favor of Eduardo Bazardo.

Did Dan Wilson just ruin the Seattle Mariners season?

It's easy to question Wilson for his decision. Bazardo is likely the Mariners third-best relief pitcher. With two runners on, he should've treated such a situation like the season-defining moment it was. Once Bazardo gave up a three-run homer to Springer, he inserted closer Andres Muñoz into the game.

The Mariners haven't made the World Series in their entire franchise history. That's been 48 years. Wilson was on the last Seattle team to come remotely close. In a Game 7 with franchise history on the line, Wilson failed to meet the moment.

While he managed well in the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers – which included a 15-inning win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 – Wilson managed scared against the Blue Jays. He had a few options at his disposal. He could've either kept Woo in the game, who when healthy is one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, or he could've turned to the best of his bullpen. He chose neither, which is why Mariners fans are rightly upset.

George Springer had another postseason moment – and he needed it

When asked about the sign-stealing scandal after the news broke of AJ Hinch, Jeff Luhow and even Alex Cora's suspensions, Springer admitted that the entire team was responsible. 2017 is also the only World Series Springer has won, and it's tainted. Making another fall classic, much thanks to his bat, would alter his narrative.

Over the course of Springer's postseason career, he has 22 home runs in 77 games. There is no denying his success. With another home run to his name – in a Game 7, no less – Springer has flipped his narrative from a player reliant on cheating to one who thrives when his team needs him most.

Springer, who was injured after taking a 96 MPH hit by pitch to the kneecap, was booed by Mariners fans just a few games ago. The response from Blue Jays manager John Schneider was a warning, and one Springer made good on in the most important moment of this series.