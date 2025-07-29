Debunking the strange erroneous report about expanding Guardians probe

The news that Cleveland Guardians star closer Emmanuel Clase was placed on the non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB’s sports-betting investigation sent shockwaves throughout baseball.

It keeps Clase, one of the best pitchers in baseball, sidelined through at least August 31. It also eliminates one of the top trade assets on the market, with the Guardians’ front office listening to inquiries on the right-hander with the asking price said to be very high. It also marked the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on the list, with right-hander Luis Ortiz also being investigated for sports betting.

As part of the statement, the Guardians shared that “no additional players or Club personnel are expected to be impacted.”

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

More Guardians players are not under investigation

And yet, later on Monday, a report surfaced from Hector Gomez that more Guardians players were being investigated by MLB for sports betting. Multiple sources have adamantly denied that report. It is not accurate. The only Guardians players being investigated by MLB are Clase and Ortz.

But let’s focus on the facts. Clase, 27, posted one of the best seasons in MLB history last year, recording a 0.61 ERA in 66 appearances. He’s posted three consecutive seasons with at least 42 saves, with his 47 saves last year being a career high. And while his 3.23 ERA this season would be the highest of his career, his value around the league was immense, especially on a five-year, $20 million contract with two team options.

Now, the Guardians cannot trade Clase. They cannot have him on the mound over the next month, an important stretch as the team tries to get into the postseason. And they are left wondering what the future holds for their star closer.