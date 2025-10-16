The ALCS did not get off to the start that the Toronto Blue Jays had envisioned. Despite having seemingly every advantage, the Jays dropped each of the first two games, digging themselves a massive hole. To win the AL Pennant, they now had to beat the Seattle Mariners four times in five tries, when three of those games were to be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Things got off to a rough start in that regard as Julio Rodriguez gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Jays stormed back. They scored five runs in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to take a commanding 12-2 lead. They won the game by that same score.

The Jays won Game 3, and did so in dominant fashion. As impressive as that win was, though, they still are in a rough spot. They need to win three of four, two of which will be played in Seattle. To avoid facing a brutal 3-1 series deficit, the Jays will need to win Game 4 - a game in which they'll likely need to turn back the clock to win with Max Scherzer taking the hill.

Blue Jays still face uphill ALCS battle

Everything about this game went Toronto's way. They responded emphatically to the Mariners taking an early lead by exploding offensively, and then Shane Bieber settled in, giving the team a much-needed quality start.

With that being said, it's only one game. Not to rain on anyone's parade, but the Mariners are still in the driver's seat. In fact, with each of the next two games coming in Seattle, the Mariners can win the Pennant on their home field. With Luis Castillo going in Game 4, Seattle has to like its chances when it comes to containing Toronto's offense.

The Jays have to win three of four against a really good team. That's the unfortunate reality that comes with digging yourself in a 0-2 hole. Not to say it can't be done, but Max Scherzer turning back the clock would go a long way.

Blue Jays hope Max Scherzer will turn back the clock to keep season alive

Max Scherzer is a future Hall of Famer and has had several postseason starts to remember. Unfortunately, at 41 years of age, his best days are behind him. Scherzer showed some flashes of his former ace self in 2025, but for the most part, he pitched as poorly as his 5.19 regular-season ERA would indicate.

A 5.19 ERA is bad enough, but Scherzer had a 9.00 ERA in his last six regular-season starts, allowing 25 earned runs in 25 innings of work in those outings. Most alarmingly, he allowed eight home runs in those outings. The Mariners are a very potent power-hitting team, so this could be a poor matchup for Scherzer.

His end-of-season struggles resulted in the Jays keeping him off their ALDS roster entirely. With the need for more innings in a best-of-seven than in a best-of-five like the ALDS, it makes sense that the Jays are hoping Scherzer, a starter, can give them some innings. Based on how he pitched down the stretch, though, I have no idea what to expect. A long period between outings could lead to Scherzer being fully-rested, and it could also lead to him being incredibly rusty.

All Jays fans can do is hope he finds a way to pitch well enough to keep them in Game 4.

John Schneider must manage with a quick hook

Starting Scherzer is a risk, but you can talk me into it being one worth taking. He's been on this stage many times before, and again, perhaps more rest can lead to Scherzer pitching extremely well. What the Jays can ill-afford to do is let this game get out of hand.

The Mariners let Game 3 get out of hand, but that was with George Kirby, a borderline ace, on the mound. It makes sense to ride with your best. Scherzer was, obviously, at one point, very good, but he's not that guy anymore. Realistically, he should be pulled at the first sign of major trouble with Toronto trailing in this series.

Winning in blowout fashion, especially after an off day, means that Toronto's bullpen is as rested as it's been in a bit. I'm not a believer in that 'pen as a whole, but the Jays have shown that they can make a bullpen game work. They advanced to the ALCS on the back of a bullpen game.

If the Jays had a 2-1 lead, perhaps they could be more aggressive with Scherzer. The fact that they trail 2-1 means that they really need to win Game 4. Letting it snowball out of control with a guy who wasn't even good enough to be rostered in the ALDS would be a disastrous decision.