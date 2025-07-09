Just a day after he lost his starting job, the New York Yankees have officially DFA'd DJ LeMahieu. It was easy to see this move coming, given LeMahieu's lack of value as a player at this point in his career, but this move appears to have caught the veteran infielder off guard. According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, LeMahieu did not ask for his release and is not thrilled with this outcome, especially after he expressed a willingness to play third base again.

As bad as this makes LeMahieu look, his whole exit makes former Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres look even worse.

Aaron Boone said DJ LeMahieu was willing to begin working at 3B again, but the position had been too physically demanding for him. There were lengthy discussions yesterday and today between LeMahieu, Boone and Brian Cashman. LeMahieu didn’t ask for his release and is not happy… — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 9, 2025

Torres, famously, was asked by the Yankees to move from second base to third base after New York acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. at last year's trade deadline. Torres, a free agent at the end of the year, refused, thus causing Chisholm to play the position.

I don't blame Torres, a natural second baseman (albeit not a very good one), for not wanting to switch positions, especially in a contract year. With that being said, it's undeniable that a player refusing to do what the team asks of him is a bad look. Given how LeMahieu's exit went down, Torres' refusal to move positions makes him look even worse.

LeMahieu not being happy about being benched and about being released doesn't make him look great. He simply was not a good enough player to roster, the Yankees gave him numerous chances to prove that theory wrong, and it's not as if he doesn't get his money anyway.

As bad as LeMahieu might look for being upset at this outcome, he, at least, was willing to be flexible for the betterment of the team. He was willing to accept a bench role and was willing to take reps at third base, a position he believes is "too physically demanding" for him at this point. Torres, obviously, cannot say the same.

Ultimately, what this shows is that the Yankees need to acquire a real third baseman as soon as this trade deadline. Don't force Chisholm to play third base, and don't ask a deadline addition to play third base if it's a new spot for him. Get an actual third baseman and play guys at positions they're comfortable in.