Dodgers can have only one trade deadline target after another Tanner Scott implosion

MLB fans were not happy when the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tanner Scott, as they thought that the defending World Series champions just added one of the best relievers in the game to an already rock-solid bullpen. Well, Scott was once elite, but it's safe to say he has not been that this season. After yet another blown save on Sunday, it's time for Los Angeles to consider trading for his replacements.

Recent MLB rumors from Bob Nightengale of USA Today have them linked to Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran, and he'd be an excellent fit in Los Angeles.

"The Philadelphia Phillies have been extensively scouting Minnesota Twins relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins, hoping to acquire at least one of them. The Twins also are drawing strong interest from the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds," Nightengale wrote.

It'd be costly, but if it results in another World Series win, who cares? Duran could be a piece that helps lead the Dodgers back to the promised land.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Another Tanner Scott implosion should lead to the Dodgers trading for his replacement

Scott now has a 4.09 ERA in 45 appearances and 44 innings of work on the season. ERA isn't everything, especially for a reliever, but Scott has seen his home run rate spike to a career-worst 4.6 percent, and he's now blown seven of his 26 save opportunities. It's safe to say a 73 percent conversion rate in save opportunities for a closer is far too low, especially for a team vying for another World Series win.

Scott is still striking out tons of batters and has thrown more strikes this season than he ever has, so I'm not suggesting giving up on him by any means, but demoting him from the closer's role should be a priority. Given how Kirby Yates has underwhelmed this season as well, the Dodgers don't exactly have an ideal replacement in-house. That's where Duran comes into play.

Jhoan Duran should be a trade deadline priority for the Dodgers

If Duran is available, there will presumably be a bidding war between several contenders for his services. It won't come cheap, but it'd still be worthwhile. Duran is under contract through the 2027 campaign and is having a fantastic season. If he wasn't playing on an underwhelming Minnesota Twins team, he'd get more recognition than he has.

The 27-year-old has a 1.66 ERA in 44 appearances this season, and he's struck out 49 batters in 43.1 innings of work. Duran only has 15 saves compared to Scott's 19, but he's blown only two opportunities and has recorded at least 23 saves in each of the last two seasons. There's reason to believe that with more opportunities, Duran will only shine.

Given the strength of their farm system, there's no reason to believe the Dodgers can't acquire Duran if he's available. He'd be a great fit and should dominate in Los Angeles for at least the next couple of years.