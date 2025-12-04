Dodgers' Cody Bellinger reunion would be unfair, and that’s the point

It wouldn’t quite be an MLB offseason without the Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing top free agents, now would it? We’ve already heard the Dodgers linked to Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, and we certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see the two-time defending World Series champions reunite with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Wednesday, Dec. 3, that the Dodgers and Yankees, along with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, are all in the mix for Bellinger. Baseball fans who are tired of seeing the Dodgers celebrate with the Commissioner’s Trophy might not be pleased, but trust us when we say that such a move should be applauded.

Why Cody Bellinger is one of MLB’s most fascinating free agents

Bellinger, who is fresh off a stellar season with the New York Yankees, opted out of his contract last month and is among the top free-agent hitters available. Only three years after the Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger, the two-time All-Star has salvaged his career and resumed his place among the league’s more dangerous left-handed outfielders.

We already know that the Dodgers have no hesitation in doing whatever it takes to keep their roster built for World Series contention. In a way, and baseball “purists” may shake their heads in disapproval upon hearing this, but it’s actually admirable. The Dodgers want to win. They’re not concerned about outside noise or the luxury tax. So long as there’s no salary cap, we expect the Dodgers to spend big every offseason — and for the results to continue speaking for themselves.

Aug 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) reacts with center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) after catching the fly ball of Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bringing Bellinger back would be the next step in the Dodgers’ attempt to break baseball, and we’re all here for it. Everyone loves a good underdog story, right? Well, we’re sure that a large portion of sports fans also love having a collective enemy to root against. There’s always going to be that football fan who makes a Kansas City Chiefs game their priority because they want to see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce lose.

Not every MLB team is built to chase stars like Bellinger

As we’ve repeatedly said, there are some teams that will voluntarily never be in the mix for a player like Bellinger, Alonso or Bregman. It’s been nearly a decade since the Pittsburgh Pirates signed a free agent to a multi-year contract. The Colorado Rockies tend to shy away from long-term deals, especially given how bad the Kris Bryant contract is aging. At least the Athletics broke character last offseason by inking ex-Mets pitcher Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million contract, the largest free agent deal in franchise history.

On the one hand, we understand that the concept of teams “buying” championships isn’t a perfect way to achieve success. The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants have both won multiple titles this century, largely by developing homegrown talent into All-Stars and reliable contributors. Yes, the 2011 Cardinals had future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols, but don’t forget the impact that the likes of Jon Jay, David Freese and Jaime García had along the way.

At the same time, we shouldn’t shame the teams that want to spend. Yes, the Dodgers have won the World Series in both seasons with Shohei Ohtani, but they’re not guaranteed a championship next year. LeBron James and the Miami Heat’s Big Three lost two of their four NBA Finals appearances. The Yankees haven’t won the World Series since 2009, and the Mets — who have seemingly brought in every free agent that the Dodgers missed out on in recent years — are going on 40 years without a title.

Why a Bellinger reunion still makes perfect sense for the Dodgers

To be clear, we’re not suggesting that Bellinger is going to crush 45 home runs, post a .900 OPS, and win the NL MVP if he returns to the Dodgers. What we are saying is that the Dodgers see an opportunity to bolster their lineup even further, and there’s no reason to think they’ll shy away from meeting whatever Bellinger demands in free agency. Nothing has stopped the Dodgers before, right?