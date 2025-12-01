The one weak link that every MLB contender needs to fix this offseason

The MLB offseason has gotten off to a faster start than anyone could've envisioned. We saw Dylan Cease, arguably the best pitcher available, sign before Thanksgiving, and players like Brandon Nimmo, Sonny Gray and Grayson Rodriguez have all been traded in separate deals. The month of November isn't even over yet. Teams are being hyper-aggressive when it comes to addressing their weaknesses, and that should continue as the winter progresses.

There isn't a single perfect team out there, meaning every single contender has at least one major weakness to address. Here's a look at the biggest one each contender must aim to improve upon this offseason.

MLB Contenders' Weakest Links

Biggest American League contender weaknesses

Baltimore Orioles: Starting pitching

The Baltimore Orioles made the first major blockbuster of the offseason as they sent Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels for Taylor Ward. The trade made some sense for Baltimore, as Ward offers far more certainty than Rodriguez in 2026, but trading Rodriguez made an existing weakness that much worse. Their rotation now consists of Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish and a whole bunch of question marks.

A lot went into the team's struggles in 2025, but the Orioles' rotation was never good enough. That's going to have to change for Baltimore to get back into the postseason conversation in 2026. Whether that's in free agency with a guy like Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez, or via trade, the Orioles need to add at least one, and preferably multiple, starting pitchers. Adding Ward and bolstering the bullpen with Ryan Helsley are good things, but only if the Orioles meaningfully address their biggest weakness.

Ideal offseason fits: MacKenzie Gore, Framber Valdez

Boston Red Sox: Power

New York Mets v Detroit Tigers | Duane Burleson/GettyImages

The Boston Red Sox made the playoffs for the first time since 2021, but given their Wild Card Series elimination, it's clear that more work needs to be done for the team to get back to World Series contention. One area they ought to address is the power in their lineup.

Rafael Devers was the Red Sox's big power bat, but after he was traded to the San Francisco Giants, the team struggled to hit the long ball. Trevor Story (25 HR) and Wilyer Abreu (22 HR) were the only players to hit 20+ home runs in the regular season, and the Red Sox ranked 15th in home runs. Of the four playoff teams that ranked behind them in that category, only the Milwaukee Brewers advanced past the Wild Card Series, and they were swept in the NLCS.

Home runs are a major key to success, particularly in October, when the pitching is elite. Adding a big power bat or two to hit behind Roman Anthony can take this lineup to the next level.

Ideal offseason fits: Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso

New York Yankees: Second superstar hitter

It feels like every season leads to similar results for the New York Yankees. They're among the best offensive teams in the regular season, but the lineup goes cold in October and they get eliminated early on. The one variation of that came back in 2024, when the Yankees won the Pennant and lost in the World Series. The difference from that year compared to the others was that they had Juan Soto in the lineup to hit in front of Aaron Judge.

Soto practically willed New York to the Fall Classic that year. With Aaron Judge having slayed his postseason demons in 2025, it feels like adding a second superstar hitter to hit in front of or behind Judge could be the difference for a Yankees team looking for its first World Series win in a decade and a half.

The team was very good in 2025, but for them to take a step up and have better postseason results, they'll have to add a second superstar to complement Judge. Fortunately, one is available in free agency for New York to sign.

Ideal offseason fits: Kyle Tucker, Fernando Tatis Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays: Bullpen

New York Yankees v New York Mets | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

The Toronto Blue Jays were able to get to within two outs of a World Series title, but their biggest weakness came back to haunt them when it mattered most. Jeff Hoffman gave up a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series, and the Jays eventually lost that game and series in extras.

The Jays spent a lot of money on Dylan Cease, and need to sign at least one big bat, but they ought to strongly consider adding to the back end of their bullpen as well. Fortunately, recent MLB rumors suggest they'll do just that.

Ideal offseason fits: Devin Williams, Pete Fairbanks

Cleveland Guardians: Power

Somehow, the Cleveland Guardians defied the odds and won the AL Central division, but their dream season ended in the Wild Card Series. The biggest reason they lost was because of their offense, as they scored just 10 runs in the three games, five of which came in one inning. Jose Ramirez is an MVP-caliber player, and Kyle Manzardo had a breakout year, but those two players combined to hit 57 of their 168 home runs. The Guardians ranked 20th in that category, and that's just not good enough. Again, stringing hits together is awfully difficult in the playoffs, as we saw with Cleveland.

Adding a big power bat would go a long way towards helping Cleveland be more threatening in the AL, but their reluctance to spend will hold them back. Sluggers like Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber will be well out of their price range, forcing them to find value in the lower tiers of free agents.

In a vacuum, having Steven Kwan set the table for Ramirez, Manzardo and one more big bat should lead to big results. The fact that Kwan might be traded and that they won't spend much money makes it tough to predict who they might target.

Ideal offseason fits: Jorge Polanco, Ryan O'Hearn

Detroit Tigers: Right-handed hitter

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Seven | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

The Detroit Tigers made it to Game 5 of the ALDS for a second consecutive year, but unfortunately, the same result occurred. The Tigers lost heartbreakingly in that winner-take-all game, scoring just two runs in 15 innings. Even in the Wild Card Series, their offense underwhelmed. It feels like for the Tigers to take another step forward, they're going to have to improve their offense. Adding a potent right-handed bat would go a long way towards doing that.

The Tigers are stacked with lefties, with the likes of Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene leading the way. As great as those two players are, neither of them poses as much of a threat against left-handed pitching. In fact, Carpenter rarely even starts against left-handed pitchers. As solid as guys like Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson are, those players shouldn't be the best right-handed hitters on a contender.

Adding a big right-handed bat to hit in the middle of Carpenter and Greene would make the Tigers' lineup much scarier. In what could be their last season with Tarik Skubal, it's imperative that the Tigers make a major splash this winter.

Ideal offseason fits: Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette

Houston Astros: Starting pitching

The Houston Astros need help in their outfield and could use at least one left-handed bat, but the biggest hole on their roster is in the starting rotation. Having Hunter Brown lead the way is a great thing, but if the regular season began tomorrow, their No. 2 starter would be Cristian Javier. That's not close to good enough. Four-fifths of their projected rotation consists of massive question marks and complete unknowns.

Adding to this rotation is an absolute must. Re-signing Framber Valdez would be ideal, but nothing suggests the Astros will be willing to pony up the cash to keep him around. A trade might make more financial sense, but the Astros' farm system is among the league's worst. Somehow, Dana Brown is going to have to find a way to add one, and preferably two, starters, to keep Houston competitive.

Ideal offseason fits: Framber Valdez, Merrill Kelly

Seattle Mariners: Lineup depth

American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two | Vaughn Ridley/GettyImages

The Seattle Mariners made it all the way to Game 7 of the ALCS, getting further than they ever had in the playoffs in franchise history, but they fell short of their ultimate goal. Immediately after the season ended, key contributors like Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco hit free agency. The Mariners quickly re-signed Naylor, but Suarez and Polanco combined to hit 75 regular-season home runs. Losing them would be tough to come back from.

Whether the Mariners have what it takes to bring those two players back in particular remains to be seen, but the Mariners must add depth to their lineup. Having Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Naylor to start the lineup is good, but it takes a full group to win the World Series. The Mariners need more offensive firepower in the middle of their lineup.

Ideal offseason fits: Jorge Polanco, Kazuma Okamoto

Biggest National League contender weaknesses

Atlanta Braves: Bullpen

The Atlanta Braves have several holes to fill as they attempt to rebound following a lost season. Adding a starter would be ideal for depth purposes, but the Braves have one of the league's best rotations when healthy. Adding a shortstop would be ideal, particularly since their offense has underwhelmed two years in a row, but the trade for Mauricio Dubon helps in that regard. Given these factors, it feels like the bullpen is their biggest flaw right now.

Bringing Raisel Iglesias back to Atlanta was a huge first step for the Braves to take, but outside of Dylan Lee, who else are you relying on? Joe Jimenez had a setback in his recovery from a knee injury, and both Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley had club options on their contracts declined. Iglesias can close, but the Braves need multiple relievers to set things up for the right-hander. Without those additions, finishing games will be a challenge.

Ideal offseason targets: Pete Fairbanks, Luke Weaver

New York Mets: Frontline starter

Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Game Five | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Like the Braves, the New York Mets have several clear issues to address. The bullpen has a gaping hole with Edwin Diaz being a free agent. Pete Alonso's free agency means the lineup is missing a massive power bat. The Brandon Nimmo trade created a second outfield vacancy. With all of that being said, the starting rotation is still the area that must be addressed, particularly in the front end.

Things went crashing down for the Mets in 2025, mostly because of their starting pitching. They can hope guys like Kodai Senga, David Peterson and Sean Manaea will bounce back, and they can assume Nolan McLean will carry the momentum built from how he pitched down the stretch, but none of the starters on the Mets roster should be considered an ace. Whether they find the fix in free agency or via trade, it'll be hard to take New York seriously without a big-time rotation addition.

Ideal offseason targets: Tarik Skubal, Tatsuya Imai

Philadelphia Phillies: Power

Losing Ranger Suarez to free agency would sting, but it wouldn’t be the end of the world for a Philadelphia Phillies team that can still turn to the likes of Zack Wheeler, Christopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola and even Andrew Painter in the rotation. Losing Kyle Schwarber, on the other hand, would be a disastrous outcome for a Phillies team in dire need of power.

Schwarber led the Phillies and the National League with 56 home runs and 132 RBI this past season. Despite that, the Phillies only ranked ninth in the majors in home runs. Bryce Harper was the only other Phillie to hit more than 18 home runs in 2025. Max Kepler and NIck Castellanos ranked third and fourth on the team, respectively, and they’re likely to depart this offseason.

Re-signing Schwarber, a player who has averaged roughly 47 home runs and 108 RBI in four seasons with the Phillies, is a must, and it feels like that isn’t even enough on its own. They must add a big power bat in addition to Schwarber to be taken seriously in the National League.

Ideal offseason targets: Kyle Schwarber, Byron Buxton

Chicago Cubs: Frontline starter

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins | David Berding/GettyImages

Kyle Tucker is the free agent generating the most headlines in the Windy City, and it isn’t hard to figure out why. The Chicago Cubs parted with a lot to acquire him, and all signs suggest they’re going to just let him sign elsewhere. This is a massive slap in the face to the Cubs fans that pack Wrigley Field every night. While I don’t agree with the Cubs’ decision to let Tucker walk, I can see why they’re unwilling to spend the money when top prospects like Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros are waiting in the wings to take those at-bats. A spot where the Cubs don’t have an internal solution, though, is at the top of their rotation.

Shota Imanaga was supposed to be the ace in 2025, but his production tanked in the second half to the point where the Cubs nearly let him go this offseason. Justin Steele is really good when healthy, but the Cubs shouldn’t expect ace-level production from this southpaw coming off major elbow surgery. Cade Horton excelled as a rookie, but he’s just 24 years old - it’d be unfair to have ace expectations on him. The Cubs have the depth necessary to win, but lack the guy to lean on.

Whether this comes via trade or in free agency, the Cubs’ top priority has to be finding an ace to lead their rotation.

Ideal offseason targets: Joe Ryan, Framber Valdez

Cincinnati Reds: Power

The Cincinnati Reds play in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league, and yet, they ranked 14th in runs scored and 21st in home runs. Their rotation, when fully healthy, is loaded, so the lineup is what held the team back from being true threats in 2025. Adding a big bat to the lineup would make the Reds incredibly dangerous.

Outside of Elly De La Cruz, there isn’t anyone in this Reds lineup that really scares anybody. De La Cruz and Spencer Steer were their only players to even clear the 20-home run mark. They didn’t have a single 25-home run hitter. Adding a big bat could change everything. The only question is, will the Reds be willing to spend the money in free agency or the prospect capital in a trade to get a deal done? There are several available options, so it comes down to their willingness to go big.

Ideal offseason targets: Kyle Schwarber, Ketel Marte

Milwaukee Brewers: Power

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

The Milwaukee Brewers led the majors with 97 wins and ranked third in the league in runs scored, but come postseason time, their offense mostly disappeared. They scored more than four runs just twice in nine games, and managed to score a total of four runs in four NLCS games. Scoring runs despite ranking 22nd in home runs in the regular season is impressive, but as we’ve seen time and time again with this Brewers team, it’s really hard to string enough hits together in October against elite pitching.

Adding more thump to this lineup is an obvious need, but how the Brewers get that done remains to be seen. Milwaukee has always been opposed to spending much money in free agency, so perhaps they’d be willing to explore the trade market. Running it back with virtually the same lineup, though, should not be an option.

Ideal offseason targets: Brandon Lowe, Eugenio Suarez

Los Angeles Dodgers: Bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to repeat as World Series champions despite one of the worst postseason bullpens I have ever seen. Perhaps I’m being overdramatic, but if it weren’t for Roki Sasaki’s unexpected emergence, how exactly would this team secure wins late? In the early rounds, they were heavily reliant on their starters going eight or nine innings repeatedly to win games. If it weren’t for Yoshinobu Yamamoto somehow pitching on zero days of rest in Game 7 of the World Series, who knows what would’ve happened?

With Sasaki expected to move back to the starting rotation, added pressure is on the Dodgers to add to their bullpen. A bounce back season from Tanner Scott isn’t out of the realm of possibility, and Alex Vesia should be part of the equation after being unable to pitch in the postseason, but the Dodgers still need at least one late-game arm. The question is how much will they be willing to spend on their bullpen solution?

Ideal offseason fits: Edwin Diaz, Devin Williams

San Diego Padres: Starting rotation

The San Diego Padres have several holes, but their virtually unrecognizable rotation tops the list. Nick Pivetta will be back following his breakout year, and Joe Musgrove should be healthy after missing all of 2025, but who else is there? Yu Darvish is set to miss all of 2026 with an injury of his own, Dylan Cease signed with the Blue Jays and Michael King is a free agent likely to receive a hefty contract. Pivetta is really the only reliable starter the Padres have right now. Even with one of the league’s best bullpens, that’s a problem.

With a ton of money tied up on long-term contracts and a farm system as barren as it’s been in the A.J. Preller era, I have no idea how the Padres are going to field a postseason-caliber rotation. Adding at least a couple of starters would go a long way.

Ideal offseason fits: Michael King, Brad Keller