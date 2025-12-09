Stop blaming the Dodgers and Edwin Diaz for breaking baseball

The New York Mets must have seen this coming – one would assume – as they signed relief pitcher Devin Williams just a week ago to sure up the back end of their bullpen. It should come as no huge surprise, then, that Edwin Diaz has become just the latest free agent to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and leave New York (and baseball) reeling in the process.

The Mets signed Williams to a three-year deal, albeit it surely at a more affordable price point than Diaz. Los Angeles' contract agreement with Diaz? Also three years, which has to sting.

Edwin Diaz contract details: Dodgers find their closer

Per various reports from the usual suspects (Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal, Jeff Passan, etc.), the Dodgers signed Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract. Essentially, the Mets saved some money by not giving into Diaz's demands, but they will try to replace his production on the open market. It should not come as a huge surprise that David Stearns – who's never one to over-extend for relief pitchers – decided against paying Diaz over $20 million AAV.

While that's a lot for any relief pitcher, Diaz is one of a kind and, frankly, exactly what many bullpen-needy teams need. He was in their price range, as well.

Why the Los Angeles Dodgers needed Edwin Diaz more than the Mets

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

The Mets undoubtedly need some bullpen help now that Diaz is gone, but the Dodgers biggest weakness was exposed on a national stage in the MLB postseason. This team – a dynasty in the making, some might say – had to move one of its unproven starting pitchers to the closer role in the World Series. Roki Sasaki was not signed to pitch the ninth inning, but rather start the first five or more.

With Diaz in tow, the Dodgers bullpen is far superior than it would have been, which should be no surprise. Tanner Scott remains, and could fill a back-end role. Alex Vesia and Brusdar Graterol are both formidable as well. Still, Los Angeles' bullpen ERA was 4.27 overall last season. That will not do, which is why they added a powerful closer like Diaz, who had a 1.63 ERA in 62 appearances last year.

Can the Dodgers officially 'break baseball' with Edwin Diaz in tow?

If Los Angeles didn't break baseball and still won back-to-back World Series', I'm terrified of what they can do with a (hopefully) healthy bullpen and pitching staff. Los Angeles was already the betting favorite to three-peat, and while that wear and tear could impact a veteran team long term, as long as they are able to acquire the reinforcements they need every winter without much restraint, a lockout is a near certainty.

Every offseason is different, but much of the chatter in ownership circles so far this winter has been about a salary cap, and stopping teams like Los Angeles and (ironically) the Mets from outspending the competition. While that sounds ridiculous considering all of these owners are billionaires and could easily afford to upgrade their roster even if they're to be believed about taking financial losses the last few years, moves like the Dodgers signing Diaz only provides more fodder.

But it's important to remember the Dodgers didn't do this alone. They had help along the way from every owner who didn't invest in their own roster, and let Los Angeles pick apart the scraps piece by piece.