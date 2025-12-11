Winter Meetings takeaways: What the Yankees, Orioles, Mets, Red Sox and more are planning next

The Winter Meetings are over. I have barely slept since arriving on Sunday. I don’t even know what day it is. And I’m totally good with it. There were big moves, with Kyle Schwarber re-signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and Pete Alonso heading to the Baltimore Orioles. The run on relievers continued, while the starting pitching market remained slow. And with a trade market and free agent pool full of players, the offseason will only continue to heat up in the days ahead.

“The quest to make a trade has slowed everything,” one prominent agent said. “I would imagine that the industry will go into high gear from the 13th to the 24th.” What could be next? Here’s what 9 teams signaled about their future.

Baltimore Orioles: All-in for 2026

The Orioles signing Pete Alonso and Ryan Helsley, as well as trading for Taylor Ward, signals they’re serious about winning the World Series. They’ve added significant dollars to the 2026 payroll and all indications say they’re not done, with the franchise still seeking starting pitching.

I give Baltimore credit. They talked a big game with Schwarber, missed, and followed it up by adding Alonso. If they get a high-end starter, their chances in the American League — not just the East — take a massive jump.

New York Mets: Full reset underway

Trading Brandon Nimmo was the first sign of this. Then they lost Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pete Alonso to the Baltimore Orioles. The longest tenured player on the team is now Jeff McNeil, and he might be traded. The Mets will be active in the market, and some folks around the game expect them to be aggressive the remainder of the offseason. They kinda have to be, no?

Los Angeles Dodgers: More moves coming

Entering the offseason, a big splash from the Dodgers felt unlikely. Then they shocked baseball by signing Edwin Diaz, and Andrew Friedman didn’t rule out another big move. The likelihood, he said, is unknown. Obviously. But when the Dodgers go big-game hunting, how often do they miss? Kyle Tucker in that lineup would be awfully dangerous.

Boston Red Sox: Bat options dwindling

Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso felt like great, great fits for the Red Sox. One prominent baseball source said the Red Sox “loved” Schwarber (me: who doesn’t?). But with both off the market, who do they turn to? Bo Bichette? Ketel Marte? They have been adamant about adding a middle-of-the-order bat, but the options continue to dwindle.

Washington Nationals: Open for business

The Nationals are receiving interest in MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams, among others. Gore seems like a realistic possibility to move with the interest is massive. Teams have tried on CJ Abrams, but I’d be surprised if he moved. Still, the Nationals are open for business, and teams will keep calling them all winter.

New York Yankees: Trying to deal

The Yankees are trying for right-handed bats and pitching. They remain open to Cody Bellinger. But the signals from New York are that they are making offers and the teams and free agents aren’t liking them. Still, free agency and the trade markets are largely intact. There is plenty of time to upgrade the roster before spring training. But if Bellinger signs elsewhere, the pressure will be on Brian Cashman even more to get this right.

Milwaukee Brewers: Peralta talks only

All Winter Meetings, I didn’t hear a Brewers rumor besides Freddy Peralta. Milwaukee will listen on the star right-hander and a trade remains very possible with significant interest. Otherwise it sounds like it’ll be a quiet offseason once again for Matt Arnold and the Brewers.

San Francisco Giants: Waiting on pitching

Word is, the Giants aren’t close to anything yet. They have a glaring need for starting pitching and are expected to address the unit at some point. They’re having conversations to bolster the unit but all indications are it will take some time for Buster Posey and the front office to land reinforcements.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Actively hunting bats

The Pirates wanted Josh Naylor. They offered a potential franchise-largest contract to Kyle Schwarber and badly wanted him. Whether it’s Jorge Polanco, Ryan O’Hearn or someone else, they will add an impact bat. They will add other bats as well. It’s refreshing to hear people in the industry way the Pirates are being active in almost every conversation. I hope they land offensive reinforcements and maintain this strategy in future offseasons and trade deadlines. The Pirates being a playoff team again would be really, really fun.