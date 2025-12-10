Dodgers are loving latest Kyle Tucker rumors more than anyone

The Los Angeles Dodgers already poached one free agent from a National League rival at the MLB Winter Meetings in former Mets closer Edwin Diaz. Could they do it again, but on a much grander scale?

Los Angeles is one of several contenders connected to Kyle Tucker. It should come as no surprise that the Dodgers – which seemingly have infinite resources at their disposal – could make an offer to Tucker, who is expected to seek a $400 million deal in free agency. If the latest reports are any indication, LA may already have a leg up on their competition.

The Dodgers haven't broken baseball – but they might by signing Kyle Tucker

It's a compliment to the Dodgers that they are connected to just about every free agent on the open market. Los Angeles is already talking as if they plan to make another big splash after landing Diaz, who fulfilled their biggest need of the winter in back-end bullpen help.

“I would say we definitely can,” Andrew Friedman said, per The Athletic. “Whether that makes the most sense within the timing of our roster — there are so many factors that go into it, and any decision you make has a future cost. Weighing that — yes, we can. How likely it is is probably another question.”

Ownership has essentially given the Dodgers front office the green light. If they use their resources properly – and Tucker fits into that plan – there is nothing holding them back.

“(The front office) makes all the decisions. I just tell them yes," owner Mark Walter once said of the Dodgers roster construction.

Dodgers could sign Kyle Tucker, but it comes with a catch

The best bet for the Dodgers is to wait on Tucker. Sure, meet with his representation (as they likely already have in Orlando), discuss some parameters and perhaps even an in-person visit, but don't make an offer until absolutely necessary. If Tucker's market heats up at the Winter Meetings, I'd be surprised if that makes him a Dodger. Rather, Tucker is searching for a long-term home. LA isn't that.

The Dodgers could offer Tucker a short-term deal with a high AAV and multiple opt-outs. This would give the 28-year-old the best chance to win now, but also test free agency again before the end of his prime. There's a sound argument to be made in Friedman's favor.

So far, per The Athletic, the reports out of Orlando are that the Dodgers are to be taken seriously in the Tucker chase. And, simply due to the number of contenders interested in him right now, he likely won't sign by Thursday, when the Winter Meetings close up shop.

Besides the Dodgers, which contenders have an outside chance at signing Kyle Tucker?

The Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Orioles and more have all checked on Kyle Tucker. This is via reporting from our own Robert Murray (Jays) and Jon Heyman.

What gives the Dodgers an edge over all other interested parties is that they can afford to be patient, and they have a winning culture already established. Playing in Los Angeles may go against the grain for Tucker's quiet personality, but it also gives him the best chance to win a World Series, and re-enter the free-agent market with one final chance to cash in on the long-term deal of his dreams.

The Dodgers are not hiding from the fact that they aren't a forever home for Tucker. They tried the same tactic with Alex Bregman last offseason before he signed with the Boston Red Sox. LA will pay Tucker handsomely for as long as he wants to stay on a shorter-term deal, and give him the option to test his value at every opportunity.

It's not an easy sell to a player who could get more elsewhere, but what the Dodgers have cannot be replicated.