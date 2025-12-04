Sources: Kyle Tucker spotted visiting Blue Jays' facility

Free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker was spotted at the Toronto Blue Jays’ facility in Dunedin, Fla., on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the situation. The Blue Jays have been one of the most active teams this offseason, already signing Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract and right-hander Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million contract. Now, they're doing their due diligence by bringing in Tucker, the superstar free-agent outfielder, for a visit.

Tucker, 28, was the No. 5 overall pick by the Astros in 2015 and has been an impact player since debuting in 2019. In seven seasons in Houston, the left-handed slugger hit .274/.353/.516 with 125 home runs and 417 RBI. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in Dec. 2024 in exchange for infielder Isaac Paredes, right-hander Hayden Wesneski and outfielder Cam Smith.

In Chicago, Tucker began his Cubs career on a tear. He hit .283/.391/.520 with 12 home runs through the end of May. On June 1, he jammed his right hand while stealing second base and had suffered a small fracture between the ring finger and pinky, according to ESPN. Still, Tucker hit .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 25 steals while drawing 87 walks, and cemented his status as the top free agent on the market.

In addition to Tucker, the Blue Jays also have interest in retaining free-agent infielder Bo Bichette. He’s coming off one of his best seasons in the majors, hitting .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI while hitting a crucial three-run homer in Game 7 of the World Series. The Blue Jays are also looking for a late inning reliever, with Pete Fairbanks and Brad Keller being among the potential fits.

But the Blue Jays are once again examining the big-game market, evidenced by bringing in Tucker for a visit.