Why the Diamondbacks are so eager to trade Ketel Marte, a rash decision that could haunt them

There are several big names on the MLB offseason trade block, but none of the stars appear to be more likely to actually get dealt than Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. As insane as it might seem to trade a player who has received MVP votes in each of the last two seasons and is under contract through 2031, he isn't on the block by accident.

Here's a look at why the Diamondbacks appear to be so eager to move on from their best player, and whether they're making a mistake by shopping him.

Why the Diamondbacks want to trade Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte is not a good fit in the Diamondbacks' clubhouse

Marte's name has been on the block ever since an August report from The Arizona Republic said that he wasn't on the best of terms with some members of the team's clubhouse. Marte had a propensity to ask for days off, even in the final weekend of the 2024 campaign when the team was in a playoff race, and wound up taking time off immediately after the All-Star break after his home was burglarized.

Marte did apologize and was defended publicly by teammate Geraldo Perdomo and manager Torrey Lovullo, but if a majority of the clubhouse isn't on the same page with one of the team's stars, how exactly is the team going to win?

Diamondbacks can add several high-end pieces

Winning a Ketel Marte trade is easier said than done when he's probably the best second baseman in the sport, but given how good he is and how good his contract is, the Diamondbacks are going to receive a haul for him if, indeed, he's dealt.

I'm not talking about a Juan Soto-type haul from when the Washington Nationals traded him, but the Diamondbacks should get several impactful players back, all of which should be cheap and under control for several years to come.

For a team that has several holes and probably doesn't have much money to spend, landing several impactful players in exchange for one, even if they're trading the best player on their roster, could make Arizona more well-rounded and better off.

Plus, Marte, as great as he is, happens to also be 32 years old. Who knows how many more elite years he has left? Trading him allows the Diamondbacks to get younger, cheaper, and potentially better off long-term.

Trading Ketel Marte could be a big mistake for the Diamondbacks

There certainly are reasons on and off the field for the Diamondbacks to consider trading Marte, but at the end of the day, they have the best second baseman in the sport under contract on team-friendly terms through 2031.

Trading Marte could help them patch some holes, but chances are, the Diamondbacks won't acquire any established stars in this deal. They'll almost certainly acquire players with a lot of potential, but nothing is guaranteed when discussing potential.

Rarely do you see a team trade a superstar of Marte's caliber and win the deal, especially when he's locked in long-term. Prospects fall short of reaching their full potential more often than not. Trading Marte is a huge gamble.

I get why they're strongly considering doing it, and it absolutely can work out for them. That doesn't mean trading a superstar in his prime isn't a massive risk, and one that has a massive chance of backfiring. Mike Hazen has his work cut out for him.

Potential Ketel Marte suitors

Much of the league will express interest in Marte, given his talent and contract, but there's a select group of teams that should be considered favorites.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are probably a long shot, given their well-documented reluctance to spend money, but their need for a big bat is glaring, and the fact that they actually made a respectable offer to Kyle Schwarber should suggest that they're willing to take on the money owed to Marte. They also have the pitching prospect capital necessary to get a deal done, led by the likes of Bubba Chandler and Hunter Barco.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies re-signed Kyle Schwarber, but they still have more to do to fix a lineup that, beyond Schwarber and Bryce Harper, lacked thump. Marte would be a substantial upgrade over Bryson Stott, and while the Phillies' farm system isn't incredibly deep, Andrew Painter is as talented a pitching prospect as they can acquire.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays don't have as much in terms of tradable pitching prospects, assuming they won't part with postseason phenom Trey Yesavage, but guys like Ricky Tiedemann and Johnny King do have a good amount of value, and after falling just two outs shy of winning the World Series, the Jays are as motivated as any team to get back to the Fall Classic in 2025. They could be more willing than the other teams on this list to make a splash, and it'd be harder to make a bigger splash than Marte.

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners were another team in World Series contention last season, eager to win it all in 2026. They're also armed with one of the league's best rotations and one of the league's best farm systems, headlined by pitchers Ryan Sloan and Kade Anderson. They could use an upgrade at second base, and re-acquiring Marte, a player who spent the first two seasons of his career in Seattle, would be as good an addition as they can make.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox didn't make it quite as far as the Mariners and Blue Jays in the 2025 postseason, but they were postseason-bound and are in dire need of a slugger to hit in the middle of their lineup. Acquiring Marte, a player on a team-friendly deal, could leave them with enough money to still add a second big bat and No. 2 starter. The Red Sox have more than enough in terms of prospect capital to get a deal done, and should be in the thick of the sweepstakes.