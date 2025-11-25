The only Ketel Marte trade offer the D-backs should actually accept

As if this MLB offseason wasn't crazy enough, it suddenly seems like a Ketel Marte trade isn't such a pipe dream after all. The Arizona Diamondbacks did their best to downplay speculation amid reports that the clubhouse had soured on their second baseman's attitude, but on Tuesday MLB Network's Jon Morosi claimed that the team was "actively listening" — and that the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies were among teams that had already reached out.

"The Diamondbacks are actively listening."@jonmorosi has the latest on Ketel Marte potentially being traded this offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/hjlD93EdqW — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2025

If the D-backs are open to moving Marte, it would change the landscape of this entire winter; not only is he arguably the best second baseman in the sport, a three-time All-Star who's slashed .289/.363 /.510 since 2019, but he's also under team control through at least 2030 on a deal that will pay him an average of $19.4 million a year. That's a bargain given his elite two-way production.

And the more you think about it, the more a deal might actually make some sense for Arizona. This team has several holes to fill without a ton of money to do so, and the offense should still be on stable ground with Corbin Carroll and Angel Perdomo. The quickest path to a more well-balanced, competitive roster might just be to cash in — but which team presents the best offer?

What should the D-backs look for in a Ketel Marte return?

Given his ability, age and contract, any return for Marte would have to include multiple young big-leaguers or high-end prospects on the cusp of the Majors. It would also have to start with pitching: Arizona currently has two vacancies in its starting rotation with Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen off to free agency and Corbin Burnes rehabbing from elbow surgery. If the D-backs want to add an impact arm this winter, the sort of arm that could keep them in contention for a playoff spot until Burnes returns, moving Marte is their best bet.

Of course, pitching isn't the only need this team has. While Arizona has top prospect Jordan Lawlar waiting in the wings at either second or third base, Marte's departure would still unsettle the infield picture, and they could use some more thump at either first base or DH after trading Josh Naylor at the deadline.

Which teams could be interested in Ketel Marte?

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto was one of two teams name-checked by Morosi in his report, but whether the Jays are actually interested in Marte has everything to do with what happens with franchise shortstop Bo Bichette. If Bichette comes back, their infield dance card is full. But he could well crack $200 million in free agency, and if he leaves, Toronto will need to find a replacement either at short or second base (with Andres Gimenez capable at both spots).

Philadelphia Phillies

After another playoff disappearing act, it's clear that the Phillies are in desperate need of a shakeup offensively. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner are locked in at first base and short, respectively, but either Bryson Stott or Alec Bohm could be trade candidates as Philly looks to upgrade their lineup. Re-signing Kyle Schwarber is priority No. 1, and Dave Dombrowski could opt to target an outfielder like Cody Bellinger instead. But Marte would be a huge addition, one that wouldn't cost quite as much for a team that's already plenty expensive.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners' offensive foundation is set with Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Josh Naylor and Randy Arozarena. But their infield leaves something to be desired, with the light-hitting JP Crawford at short and question marks at both second and third base. Last year's run to Game 7 of the ALCS has Jerry Dipoto talking some uncharacteristically big talk this winter, and finding an impact infielder would be the single biggest way to raise this team's ceiling — and make it the class of the AL. And hey, we know they have pitching to spare.

Boston Red Sox

It was a tough year for all three of Triston Casas, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell at the MLB level, and as a result Boston enters this offseason with a ton of infield uncertainty around Trevor Story at short. Both Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso have been popular free agent targets as a result, but that feels like it's a bit rich for John Henry's blood. Marte would come cheaper financially, allowing Mayer to slot in at third base and maybe leaving enough room for a run at Alonso at first (moving to DH when Casas eventually returns).

Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. is simply too good to have this little help around him. Kansas City is no doubt focused on finding a solution to their league-worst outfield situation, but adding Marte to Witt Jr., third baseman Maikel Garcia and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino would give the Royals one of the best infields in baseball. It's not often this team has a chance to acquire a legitimate superstar who fits within their budget, and they need offensive talent wherever they can find it. Plus, their pitching depth would seem to make them a pretty good fit.

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati is still holding out hope for a Matt McLain revival, but this pitching staff is ready to win right now, and Marte would provide a desperately needed middle-of-the-order bat to what was a disappointing lineup in 2025. Again, small-market teams hoping to contend should be all over Marte; any chance you have to land an MVP candidate you can actually afford is a precious one. The Kyle Schwarber reunion sounds great, but is easier said than done. The Reds have the pitching depth to entice Arizona, and Marte might be the straightest path to filling an offensive need.

Which team could offer D-backs the best trade package for Ketel Marte?

Let's work our way through some process of elimination. The only controllable young pitcher Philly has to offer is Andrew Painter, which is an awfully steep ask considering his importance to this rotation in both 2026 and beyond. Toronto doesn't have any arms that would grab Arizona's attention, much as I still hold a candle for Ricky Tiedemann. The only obvious options in Kansas City are Kris Bubic and Noah Cameron, and neither of them feel like they move the needle enough, especially given that Bubic is a free agent next winter.

That narrows things down to Seattle, Boston and Cincinnati. Nothing we've heard from the Reds suggest they're open to moving Hunter Greene and Chase Burns, and I'm not sure Nick Lodolo or Andrew Abbott would get a deal done. Boston has the ammunition, starting with Payton Tolle and Connelly Early, but they also have another rotation spot that needs filling; would Breslow spend big prospect capital on a bat, or would he rather swing a deal for someone like Joe Ryan and sign Bregman?

The more I think about it, the more the Mariners feel like the best fit here. Sure, Sloan is a little far away still; he's about to turn 20 and he's still yet to pitch above High-A. But he has the potential to be a true difference-maker, and Hancock is ready to occupy a rotation spot right away. This helps Arizona both now and in the future, and Seattle still keeps their starting five intact while turning their lineup into a legitimate strength.