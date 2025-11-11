Tigers can erase Tarik Skubal's doubt with these all-in offseason moves

The Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal are nowhere close on an extension, which shouldn't be surprising this early in the MLB offseason. The GM Meetings just started, after all, and Skubal's agent (Scott Boras) is notorious for taking his clients to free agency. Skubal is on the verge of winning his second-straight AL Cy Young award.

Skubal has been mentioned in trade rumors, as pundits and rival executives alike don't believe the Tigers will sign him long term. That's an enraging thought for Tigers fans, as Skubal is already one of the best starting pitchers in franchise history, and he's just 28 years old. For Detroit to be taken seriously as a possible long-term suitor for Skubal, they'll have to force his hand.

The Tigers have made the ALDS two straight seasons now. If they add in a big way this winter, it could make Skubal (and therefore Boras) more approachable in extension talks. It's not as if the Tigers ownership group, led by Chris Ilitch, doesn't have the money, after all. Ilitch is reportedly worth nearly $4 billion, and he'd have to spend about $400 million of that to re-sign Skubal long term.

The Tigers best chance at keeping Skubal, as mentioned, is to use some of that money as firepower to build around him.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

The Tigers should start by extending Riley Greene

Tigers fans have their qualms with Greene, namely that he strikes out too much. Greene surpassed the 200-k mark in 2025, far and away the most of his career. He also showed off his immense power and won an AL Silver Slugger award, so it wasn't all bad news for the emerging Tigers star. Greene is now a two-time All-Star and had an OPS+ of 120 just last season.

Extending Greene, much like Skubal, will be no easy task, but he seems the more likely of the two to at least consider staying in Detroit long term, and one domino could help knock down the other. Greene is set to earn just a bit over $4 million next season, and an extension is expected to pay him nearly $30 million AAV. An offer between six-to-eight years could get the job done, especially for a young player on the upswing.

Tigers fans may not want to hear it, but their lineup is barren outside of Greene, and there's no guarantee all their up-and-coming prospects hit. Keeping Greene under contract and happy is their best chance to provide Skubal with the necessary run support to even consider staying in Motown as long as Scott Harris and Co. would prefer to have him there.

Tigers should trade for Freddy Peralta

As FanSided's Robert Murray noted at the MLB GM Meetings on Tuesday, the Brewers are at least willing to listen to offers on their ace, Freddy Peralta. The 29-year-old is just one year older than Skubal, and would give the Tigers a real 1-2 punch atop their rotation. With Jack Flaherty returning and a number of young pitching prospects ready to contribute, Detroit would have one of the best starting rotations in the league if they're able to get a deal done.

Again, a trade is easier said than done in this scenario. Both teams are considered contenders, and thus both would want to improve their big-league rosters as a result of said trade. The Tigers have one of the best farm systems in baseball filled with players nearing the MLB level.

At worst for the Tigers, acquiring Peralta would give them a reasonable replacement for Skubal should he reach free agency in 2026. Peralta is owed just $8 million each of the next two seasons thanks to club options.

Last but not least, Tigers should sign Bo Bichette

I have my doubts about Bo Bichette as a top-tier free agent, but there's little denying he'd be an upgrade for this Tigers lineup. Bichette fits best in Detroit as a second baseman or at the hot corner, rather than shortstop. He projects to the corners long term anyway, and could likely earn more money if he were open to such a move. Bichette is injury prone, as he showed just this past season. A knee injury forced him out of most the playoffs, but when he did play in the World Series, he gave just a taste of what he's capable of at his best.

Despite his flaws defensively, there's little denying what Bichette can do at the plate. This season, Bichette had an .840 OPS and 129 OPS+. His power would take a hit at Comerica Park, but that risk could be mitigated in the form of a long-term contract. ESPN projects Bichette to earn close to $130 million this winter on a five-year deal. After his dominant World Series showing, which included a Game 7 no-doubt home run to give the Blue Jays an early lead, that price could go up.

Bichette's positional flexibility is a strength considering how many top prospects the Tigers have in the pipeline. Anyone who watched Detroit down the stretch or in the postseason knows the middle of their lineup was lacking another big bat. Bichette would solve that problem and then some, giving Skubal more confidence in the team's direction as a result.