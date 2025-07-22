Dodgers finally get their Carlos Correa revenge nearly a decade in the making

The Los Angeles Dodgers have waited a long time to get this sort of revenge on Carlos Correa. Correa, who was a member of the 2017 Houston Astros team that defeated the Dodgers in the World Series thanks in large part to their sign-stealing system, weren't dealt much punishment for their crimes. While Correa has since moved on to the Minnesota Twins, baseball fans have long memories.

Correa's Twins faced the Dodgers on Tuesday night in the first of a three-game set. Los Angeles won the game, 5-2, thanks to James Outman's home run robbery of a fly ball off the bat of Correa.

They don't call him Outman for no reason.

(🎥: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/AI6wf6Eh9s — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) July 22, 2025

Even Dave Roberts was surprised Correa's fly ball didn't leave the yard

Correa is used to getting booed in Dodger Stadium. Such is life for any member of that Astros team. However, he nearly silenced those boos in a big way with his bat on Tuesday, only for Outman to save the day at the last minute.

"Correa’s a heck of a player, and he put a good swing on it," manager Dave Roberts said. "We were fortunate that we got some moisture in the air tonight that it just didn’t carry out. We dodged one there."

Carlos Correa is used to getting booed by Dodgers fans

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was surprised Correa's home run didn't have enough on it to reach the seats out in center field. Perhaps the baseball gods offered the Dodgers whatever karma they have left for the wrongs of 2017 and beyond.

“He crushed that ball,” Baldelli said. “That ball is tattooed. … Everyone on our side of the field was surprised. My guess is everyone on their side of the field is probably surprised, too. Not sure how it didn’t go out of the ballpark, but it didn’t and we have to live with that fact.”

However, Correa's attempt to silence the Dodgers crowd fell just short, which is a theme of Minnesota's season so far. With so many Twins on the trade block, Correa and his teammates are staying off social media and living in the moment.

Dodgers get revenge on Carlos Correa...sort of

Much has changed since 2017. Correa has moved on, nearly signed with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants before inking a deal with the Twins. The Dodgers have become baseball's next international superpower, signing the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, among others. They won another World Series just last season.

The Dodgers are no longer heartbroken by 2017, but you can be their fans will remember.