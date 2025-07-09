Dodgers' sudden proof of mortality is just another reason to hate them

It’s not an exaggeration to say the Los Angeles Dodgers have ruled the 2020s, winning two titles and posting three 100-win seasons in the last six years.

No one should argue that the Dodgers’ recent five-game losing streak is some sudden indication that their reign of terror is nearing its end, especially not with Shohei Ohtani on pace for his second straight NL MVP and the team still well clear of the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in the NL West. However, the Dodgers nonetheless find themselves in rare territory, at least by their standards.

As we mentioned, Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers marked the Dodgers’ fifth consecutive defeat, giving them their longest losing streak since 2019. That’s right: At no point from 2020-24 did the Dodgers lose five straight games.

If baseball fans needed another reason to loathe the Dodgers, let’s think over that factoid for a second. Last year’s Chicago White Sox team set a franchise record with a 14-game losing streak before dropping 21 straight from July 10 through August 6.

The Baltimore Orioles endured a 0-for-19 skid during August 2019. Opponents outscored the O’s by 108 runs during that stretch.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) slides in safely against Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) on July 8, 2025 | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Consider that the White Sox and Colorado Rockies have had six combined eight-game losing streaks this year alone. The Athletics and Washington Nationals each lost 11 straight at one point, and the Cleveland Guardians just ended a 10-game skid last Sunday.

We don’t imagine that the fans of those teams are crying for the Dodgers.

Should we be concerned about the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Considering the baseball season features 162 games over six months, it’s incredible that the Dodgers went nearly six years without dropping five straight. That’s not only a testament to their talent but a reminder that so much of sports is up to chance and luck.

With that said, there’s no reason to be concerned about the Dodgers amid their five-game losing streak. Los Angeles still holds a five-game lead over the rival Giants in the NL West, and the Dodgers remain on track to earn the NL’s top playoff seed.

The difference between the Dodgers and the slumping New York Yankees is twofold. First, the Yankees’ issues have come over the last month rather than a week. Additionally, the Yankees lost their seven-game lead atop the AL East and will only earn a Wild Card spot if the Toronto Blue Jays maintain their recent surge.

As for the Dodgers, a five-game skid may only be a five-game skid. At least the All-Star Break is less than a week away — and, for their sake, the Dodgers should hope they’ve won once before the second half begins.