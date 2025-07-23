Dodgers are on the verge of getting a massive upgrade (without needing a trade)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not having a great time right now, having lost four of five since the All-Star break. Hopes have obviously waned that the break would provide a reset after a 2-7 losing skid going in. The MLB trade deadline could be the new spark giver, along with the return of a key offseason addition: Blake Snell.

Snell joined the Dodgers in free agency, but fans have only seen him take the mound twice. He landed on IL with a shoulder issue after his second start of the season on Apr. 2. He could finally make his return next week.

On Saturday, Snell will make his fourth rehab start. If the planned five innings and 75 pitches go well, Dave Roberts says the Dodgers will decide if he's ready to come back, per Bill Plunkett of the OC Register.

Another rehab start could still be in the works, but signs point to Snell rejoining the rotation soon.

Rehabbing @Dodgers hurler Blake Snell spins a strong rehab outing with the @OKC_comets:

4 IP

4 H

1 R

1 BB

6 K

58 pitches; 38 strikes pic.twitter.com/kznq95nNxj — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 20, 2025

When might Blake Snell make his first start with the Dodgers since his IL stint?

Assuming the Dodgers do indeed opt to bring Snell back after Saturday's rehab start, his first start would likely come in August. The earliest date could be Friday, Aug. 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, or any of the other games that weekend.

However, those options are on the road. If the Dodgers want to toss Snell back in at home, they'd have to wait until Monday, Aug. 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

When Snell does return, Los Angeles will need to show some patience. He is coming back from a nearly-four-month absence. There might be some rust to shake off. Still, adding him back will strengthen the Dodgers rotation in a way they desperately need.

The Dodgers have had to make due with the likes of Lou Trevino, Dustin May and Emmet Sheehan getting starts. Tony Gonsolin is on IL and Roki Sasaki isn't expected back until later in August. LA can hope to have a more complete rotation in place in the near future and Snell should be a big part of that.