Don Mattingly’s Phillies miracle has created an unexpected conversation about his legacy

The next committee review is years away, but this season’s performance adds new weight to an old argument.

The surge has reignited debates about whether his career deserves Hall of Fame consideration despite previous ballot struggles.

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly has led his team from a projected losing record back above .500 in just a few months.

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly has fittingly saved one of his greatest baseball achievements for last. A perennial All-Star first baseman in his playing career, Mattingly has won 19 of 27 since replacing Rob Thomson in April.

Seemingly destined for their first losing season since the 2020 COVID season, the Phillies have instead since clawed their way back above .500. Not only should Mattingly be considered an early frontrunner for Manager of the Year, but social media has understandably restarted the conversations regarding his Hall of Fame case.

Alas, as is typically the case when the Hall of Fame is involved, things aren’t quite so simple as a “yes” or “no” verdict.

Here we go again with the Don Mattingly-Hall of Fame questions

Mattingly, who hit .307 with an .830 OPS in 14 seasons with the Yankees, is no stranger to hearing his Hall of Fame chances debated. After appearing on 28.2 percent of ballots in 2001, Mattingly's numbers steadily declined over the coming years. He exhausted his eligibility in 2015, only earning 9.1 percent of the vote that year.

Mattingly has since appeared on four Veterans Committee ballots, earning six of 16 votes last winter. Candidates needed 12 votes for induction. Former All-Star second baseman Jeff Kent finished with 14 and will formally enter the Hall of Fame in July.

Barring any unexpected rule changes, Mattingly’s next opportunity to enter the Hall of Fame will come in 2028, when the Contemporary Era committee meets next. The Phillies’ resurgence has propelled Mattingly back into the mainstream baseball consciousness.

“You hold the deciding vote in the Hall of Fame case for Don Mattingly,” the Baseball’s Greatest Moments X account wrote this week, sharing a graphic of Mattingly’s stats. “Does he get in?”

Fans remain divided, with some arguing that Mattingly’s 222 home runs are far too low for a first baseman. Others countered that Mattingly was an incredibly consistent hitter and an elite fielder, having earned nine Gold Gloves.

“The counting and accumulated stats matter, regardless of why you didn't get them,” one X user wrote. “That being said, he's [better] than guys what have made it.”

Another fan argued, “Go ahead and penalize him for an injury if you want but I think the body of work still stands and those five … healthy years [are] way too strong to not be in the hall.”

Although Mattingly is 908-958 in 13 seasons as a manager, he often endured Marlins ownership trading his best players for financial reasons.

Still, all it might take is one championship to rewrite the narrative and give his candidacy more credence. Whether or not that’s fair depends on your Hall of Fame standards.

There is no arguing, though, that a Baseball-Reference page looks brighter when there’s a trophy — or, in the case of managers, that added bolded text — on your postseason stats.

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