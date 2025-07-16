Eugenio Suarez injury in All-Star Game is even more terrifying from this angle

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is expected to be one of the top trade chips at the deadline. Suarez was named to the NL All-Star team, and as a result will probably not be on Arizona's roster after the deadline. He is in a contract year, and this is just how things work. Of course, in order for Suarez to get trade, he has to be healthy. The 33-year-old was hit by a pitch on his hand in the All-Star Game, and fans were rightly concerned for his safety.

Eugenio Suárez is checked by trainers after being hit in the hand by the pitch. pic.twitter.com/6XB2vGA5aP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2025

This angle of said pitch rightly has Diamondbacks fans – and supporters of teams that might want to trade for Suarez, such as the Mets and Yankees, terrified. Thankfully, he was able to stay in the game, but he will likely receive an MRI after the contest to determine if he needs an IL stint.

Eugenio Suarez injury could have an impact on MLB trade deadline

We'll have more on this story shortly.