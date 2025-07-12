Eugenio Suarez trade destinations: 4 contenders that should outbid the Yankees

The New York Yankees need a third baseman desperately, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have the perfect player for them to target - Eugenio Suarez. It's anyone's best guess as to whether the Diamondbacks would actually be willing to be trade deadline sellers, but given where they are in the standings and how beaten up they are with injuries, giving up on this season and preparing for 2026 would be wise. If they do commit to selling, Suarez, a veteran on an expiring contract, is a near lock to be moved.

Suarez has been one of the game's best power hitters for the better part of a decade now, but he's having a year to remember in 2025. The 33-year-old is slashing .246/.313/.550 with 29 home runs and 75 RBI in 93 games thus far. He strikes out a lot, and he hasn't had a good defensive year, but he's fifth in the majors in home runs. He has game-changing power.

The Yankees, given their situation, are sure to offer the Diamondbacks a lot to acquire Suarez, but they should be far from the only contenders doing what they realistically can to trade for the veteran third baseman. These four clubs should be willing to outbid the Bronx Bombers to get a deal done.

4) Milwaukee Brewers

As is seemingly always the case, the Milwaukee Brewers are exceeding expectations this season. At 54-40, Milwaukee sits in second place in the NL Central, just 1.5 games back of the division-leading Chicago Cubs, and in sole possession of the league's top Wild Card spot. While potent, they're far from a team without weaknesses. A Suarez trade would help bolster two major needs on their roster.

First and foremost, the Brewers need more pop. The team is currently 23rd in the majors in home runs. Only one team below them in that stat, the San Francisco Giants, currently sit in a postseason spot, and they've already added a big bat in Rafael Devers. Suarez has hit 10 more home runs than any Brewer this season. His bat would be a game-changer.

Second, the team could use an upgrade at third base. Brewers' third basemen rank 25th in the majors with a 71 WRC+ and tied for 23rd with 0.2 fWAR. Caleb Durbin has proven to be an upgrade, particularly lately, but is he a player the Brewers really want to hand regular playing time to as they make their postseason push?

The Brewers have a ton of speed and are a strong defensive team, but they need more power. Suarez would give them that and do so at a position of need.

3) Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have the best record in the majors and are a team that has as good of a chance as any to get to the World Series, but the Yankees might be their biggest threat in the American League. Acquiring Suarez would not only take away a perfect Yankees fit, but it'd make the Tigers that much better.

Suarez, once a Tiger himself, could give the Tigers another big right-handed bat they could use. The Tigers have several potent left-handed sluggers like Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Zach McKinstry, and Colt Keith, but outside of Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson, who are their big righties? Suarez would give their lineup more balance and a needed injection of power.

The Tigers might not need Suarez as much as other teams, but the opportunity to take him away from the Yankees while also improving their club is one too good for them to pass on.

2) New York Mets

The New York Mets thought they had third base figured out entering the year, but that position has proven to be a black hole on their roster without a clear solution. Mark Vientos hasn't been hitting and can't really play the position . Brett Baty is an unbelievable defender at the hot corner, but he's nothing more than a league-average hitter. Ronny Mauricio has a ton of potential, but he's too unproven for a contending team to commit to.

The Mets could use a third baseman, and Suarez would check that box. They also could really use more depth in their lineup. Suarez would give them a potent bat to slot in behind the loaded top of their order.

The Mets' pitching concerns have been front and center, but they're clearly a bat or two short. Outside of the "Fab Four," their lineup lacks the depth necessary to win. A Suarez trade would really help the Mets, and stealing him from the Yankees would just be icing on the cake.

1) Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs might be the best offensive team in the majors, but they still have one clear flaw on their roster. They hoped Matt Shaw would take their third base job and run with it, but that just hasn't happened. In fact, he's been benched in each of the team's last two contests, making it evident that they're not satisfied with the play they've gotten at the hot corner. Unless they think Jon Berti is the answer (he isn't), the Cubs are going to make an addition to play third base. Suarez would be as good as it gets.

The Cubs might not need Suarez as much as the Yankees, given how good the rest of their lineup is, but can you imagine adding his bat to that lineup at the one position of need? A Suarez trade would give the Cubs three of the seven players with at least 25 home runs this season and five of the top 30 qualified position players in WRC+. That'll play!

The Cubs need to add pitching, too, but a Suarez trade would make this team genuinely terrifying to face from top to bottom in their lineup. It'd be worthwhile for the Cubs to go all-in, especially in their only guaranteed year with Kyle Tucker.