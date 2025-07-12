Cubs lineup all but confirms at least one trade deadline splash

No logical Chicago Cubs fan would take back this offseason's Kyle Tucker trade. However, one of the effects of the deal that sent Isaac Paredes and more to Houston was that the club had questions to answer at third base. The hope was that top prospect Matt Shaw could seamlessly take over that role and give Chicago a solution. That hasn't happened, however, and after being left out of the Cubs lineup for the second straight day with less than three weeks until the trade deadline, the plan for Shaw and third base is becoming abundantly clear.

For the Cubs' second game of a three-game set with the Yankees before the All-Star break, manager Craig Counsell put Jon Berti at third base and the No. 9 hole in the lineup for the second straight game. It's a clear indication that the manager and the front office has likely lost faith that Shaw can be the meaningful contributor a contender like Chicago needs at the hot corner.

Boyd toes the bump in the Bronx.



Watch today's game on the Marquee Sports Network App. pic.twitter.com/kjs3U69Epm — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 12, 2025

To be clear, Counsell and the Cubs are under no misconceptions that Berti is the long-term option that the lineup needs at third base. Rather, it appears that they simply feel more confident in the veteran utility player to be a stopgap until they can trade for the player they actually want at the position.

Cubs basically guarantee trade for third baseman with Matt Shaw lineup decisions

It's not hard to understand why the Cubs would be eager to move off of Shaw given how minimal his production has been. Over 62 games this season with Chicago, Shaw has slashed just .199/.277/.282/.559 on the year with only two home runs and 13 total extra-base hits. The hopes of what the young bat could mean for this lineup were simply unfounded, at least for now.

There is still hope for Shaw and his future, no doubt. However, the Cubs can't afford to sit and wait on the 23-year-old to come around. Chicago is holding onto a slim lead in the NL Central as they go into the break, but have proven this season that, with the right trade deadline moves, they can be a viable World Series contender. Part of that is helping shore up the pitching staff amid injuries, but the situation with Shaw also makes it clear that third base is a priority as well.

While Alex Bregman is more of a pipe dream than a viable option, there are several avenues that the Cubs could explore. Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Eugenio Suarez is enjoying a career year but on an expiring deal as the Snakes fall further back in the NL playoff race. He would probably be the top pick for most fans in Chicago to fill the void. However, other candidates such as Ryan McMahon with the Rockies, Ramon Urias with the Orioles and even Yoan Moncada with the Angels could all pique the Cubs' interest.

What's clear is that Chicago needs to make a meaningful impact at third base at the trade deadline. They don't have that immediate answer currently on the roster, even if they believe Shaw can still be that guy in the future. And as such, the club can't move forward only relying on him and Berti to fill the void.