Every Cubs game is a revenge game for Willson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs seemingly abandoned Willson Contreras after the 2022 season. He signed with the Cubs’ organization as a teenager and they weren’t willing to keep him long term. That would explain why every time he’s faced the Cubs since he left after the 2022 season he’s reminded them of the mistake they made. He could have been one of their greatest assets. Now he’s their most hated enemy.

In the last 19 games before Monday night’s clash against his former team, Contreras was batting .322 with 19 hits, a home run and eight RBI. In Monday’s game, he was 3-for-4 in an 8-2 win over his former team with the St. Louis Cardinals. He continued his dominance against his former team, and could very well be the difference for the Cardinals reaching the postseason or not.

Willson Contreras continues to make Cubs pay for letting him leave for Cardinals

The numbers don't lie. Contreras is motivated, whether coincidental or not, when he plays the Cubs. With a solid day at the plate, the Cardinals are now just 3.5 games back of the Cubs for first place in the NL Central. That's pretty good for a Cardinals team that was expected to sell their top players by the trade deadine.

The Cardinals are in the NL Wild Card picture after starting the year looking a team that would be selling at the trade deadline. In a way, they can thank the Chicago Cubs for that. The Cubs let Contreras walk, and now both teams ended up benefitting.

It took awhile, but the Cubs are atop the NL Central and the Cardinals have been one of the biggest surprises this season with a 43-36 record and on the outside of the wildcard standings. They wouldn’t be where they are without Contreras this season, which is a bit of a surprise given how disastrous the start of his tenure went. This season, he’s slashing .248/.334/.421 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI. He’s tied for first on the team in home runs and in RBI.

The Cubs are having one of their best seasons in MLB since winning the World Series in 2016 and carrying that momentum through the 2018 season. That is thanks in part to the acquisition of Kyle Tucker and the emergence of superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Similarly the Cardinals are having one of their better seasons since acquiring Contreras.

St. Louis hasn’t reached the postseason since the 2021 season. It seems this season is headed toward a crash course for the two to meet to determine who wins the division.It will probably come down to how well Contreras plays too. The Cardinals lineup is hitting pretty well. But how poetic will it be for Contreras to have the chance to end the Cubs’ dream season just before the playoffs? He’s torched them every time he’s faced them in a St. Louis jersey. It just might come down to his bat versus the Cubs pitching.