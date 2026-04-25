Everything to know about MLB's Mexico City Series: 7,000 feet, plenty of homers

Unlike recent MLB games, the ABS challenge system will not be in use this weekend, potentially adding an unpredictable element to the games.

With the stadium situated over 7,000 feet above sea level, expect an unusually high number of home runs as both teams' offenses aim to capitalize on the thin air.

If you see some crooked numbers on MLB scoreboards this weekend, do not adjust your screen. The league is making its return to Mexico City with a two-game series between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday and Sunday, and that means only one thing: lots and lots of baseballs flying out of the ballpark.

The Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, to be more specific, which usually serves as the home of the Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League. The 20,062-seat stadium opened in 2019, and is situated some 7,349 feet above sea level — around 2,000 feet or so more elevation than Coors Field in Colorado.

Saturday, April 25: Germán Márquez (2-1, 3.86) vs. Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.51), 6:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 26: Michael King (3-1, 2.28) vs. Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.97), 4:05 p.m. ET

With stars like Corbin Carroll and Fernando Tatis Jr. taking the field amid one of the most unique backdrops in the sport, here's everything to know about the 2026 Mexico City Series.

MLB is authoring quite the history in Mexico

This is the seventh regular-season series to be played in Mexico, a history that dates back to the mid-1990s, when the Padres and Mets met in Monterrey. Monterrey also hosted MLB games in 1999, 2018 and 2019, before the scene shifted to Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú back in 2023. The last two series played in Mexico City have been barn-burners.

Date Final score April 29, 2023 Padres 16, Giants 11 April 30, 2023 Padres 6, Giants 4 April 27, 2024 Astros 12, Rockies 4 April 28, 2024 Astros 8, Rockies 2

It's worth noting that these are the last international games on the calendar — not just for 2026 but in successive years as well. MLB remains as committed as ever to bringing the regular season to countries around the world, but things will be on pause on that front until the league and the MLBPA manage to hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement this coming winter (at least we hope).

Expanding to Mexico is a natural step for the league, given the history of the sport in the country and its growing importance to MLB in particular. And there will no doubt be more regular-season games coming to places like east Asia and London once the new CBA is set. But for now, we should enjoy this while it lasts.

Expect tons of runs between two exciting offenses

San Diego Padres v Colorado Rockies | Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

You might've noticed from the table up there that the last two series in Mexico City have been slugfests. That's not a coincidence: At a stadium nearly two and a half miles above sea level, the ball absolutely flies, and unlike Coors Field, there are no extreme ballpark dimensions to try and keep fly balls in the yard. It's no wonder that Diablos Rojos hit .322/.397/.518 collectively in home games last season.

Those very friendly confines couldn't come at a better time for two talented lineups that have been taking on water a bit recently. The D-backs started out hot, but injuries to Gabriel Moreno, Carlos Santana, Pavin Smith and Jordan Lawlar have taken their toll; they could really use a Ketel Marte resurgence starting this weekend.

San Diego, meanwhile, has plenty of big names but hasn't particularly hit like it, ranking just 23rd in wRC+ so far this season. Can this be the series that finally gets Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill going? They've defied gravity so far to stay atop the NL West with the Dodgers, but no matter how great their bullpen is, their big bats are going to need to start hitting.

Why there won't be ABS challenges in Mexico City

The ABS challenge system has revolutionized the sport in record time, giving players at least some measure of control over the strike zone — often to controversial and/or hilarious effect. But because the Mexican League doesn't use a similar system, Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú doesn't have the technology in place to bring it to bear on games this weekend, meaning that the Padres and D-backs won't have any recourse regarding balls and strikes.

Will that have any bearing on the outcome of the game? It very well might, especially given how hard outs are going to be to come by.