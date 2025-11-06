FanSided Exclusive: Every 2025 National League Silver Slugger winner revealed

The first class. 1980. Back in those days, the Senior Circuit was trying to catch up to their AL colleagues offensively. In the AL, the Silver Slugger honored the DH. In the NL? The pitcher. Of course, that’s not how it played out on the field, where the NL captured 11 All-Star Games in a row, from 1972 through 1982. But in the initial class of NL Silver Slugger honorees, the thump was decidedly lacking in comparison. Where the AL had George Brett, Robin Yount, and Reggie Jackson, the NL countered with a quintet of Cardinals, content to play small ball. Garry Templeton on turf. Keith Hernandez, the 1979 co-MVP, slicing singles. Bob Forsch.

But over the years, the scales began to even. Mike Schmidt was an annual honoree. Gary Carter crossed borders, but entrenched himself behind the plate. In 1984, there was a Ryno. Tony Gwynn emerged. Will Clark to Bobby Bo to Barry Bonds. By the late ‘90s, there was a home run arms race confined almost exclusively to the Senior Circuit. And this summer? That held true once again. From McGwire and Sosa to Schwarber v. Ohtani, this is the league where you’ll find the year’s most thunderous clash.

With all due respect to Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh, they didn’t have to face off directly. Not in this arena. These are your 2025 National League Silver Slugger winners presented exclusively by Louisville Slugger and FanSided, and verified by the accounting firm of Deming, Malone, Livesay & Ostroff. A panel of NL managers and coaches voted, paring the league's superstars down to three finalists per position (six outfielders). These sluggers came out on top.

You can watch the live stream here, and winners will be added to the article as they're announced:

2025 National League Silver Slugger Award Winners

Position Player Team First Base Pete Alonso New York Mets Second Base Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks Third Base Manny Machado San Diego Padres Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo Arizona Diamondbacks Outfield Juan Soto New York Mets Outfield Corbin Carroll Arizona Diamondbacks Outfield Kyle Tucker Chicago Cubs Catcher Hunter Goodman Colorado Rockies Utility Alec Burleson St. Louis Cardinals Team of the Year Los Angeles Dodgers

