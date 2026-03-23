Fantasy baseball sleepers for 2026: Best under-the-radar picks for draft season

Which will happen first: the Colorado Rockies winning the World Series, or me winning a fantasy baseball league? Don’t answer that.

Another MLB season is upon us, and that means the return of fantasy baseball. Yes, of course, you want Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani on your team, but they almost certainly can’t carry you the entire season. You need steady contributors, both near the top of your draft and in the later rounds. A good sleeper pick or two is the difference between a first-round playoff exit and the glory — and, perhaps, money — that comes with a league title.

What makes a good fantasy baseball sleeper in 2026?

For this list, we’re evaluating sleepers based on their average draft position from three popular sites: ESPN, CBS Sports, and Yahoo! Sports. We are also omitting players who will begin the season on the injured list and are out indefinitely, such as Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes or Mets outfielder Mike Tauchman. The best fantasy baseball sleepers are not only players you wouldn't expect, but that don't cost much in terms of draft capital. The high picks should be reserved for proven commodities, which these players surely are not.

We’ve separated players into two categories: sleepers and late-round sleepers. The traditional sleepers are players you should be able to pick up in the middle rounds, while the late-round sleepers are exactly what it says on the tin: these are the guys who, based on current ADP, are going near the end of drafts.

Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2026 draft

SP: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Sep 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Average draft position: 139 (ESPN); 181 (CBS Sports); 185 (Yahoo!)

What to know: Longtime readers know that I’m still a Zac Gallen believer, even after last year’s career-worst 4.83 ERA. Gallen settled for a one-year, $16 million contract to return to Arizona, and I’m optimistic that alone will motivate him to regain his prior form. It might be a bit much to ask Gallen to be a top-5 Cy Young finisher, as he was in 2022 and 2023, but I’m optimistic that he’ll be at least a 2-bWAR pitcher.

C: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

Average draft position: 179 (ESPN); 151 (CBS Sports); 186 (Yahoo!)

What to know: I’m confused why Kirk is going in the mid rounds, seeing as he’s averaged a .737 OPS and 2.5 bWAR since the start of 2022. Those are solid numbers that any team, outside of obviously the Mariners, would take from their catcher. Although Kirk’s power stroke is inconsistent, he nonetheless had a career-high 15 home runs and 76 RBIs last year. You could do a lot worse than adding Kirk to your fantasy squad.

IF: Xavier Edwards, Miami Marlins

Jul 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards (9) slides back into first base against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Average draft position: 191 (ESPN); 153 (Yahoo!); 156 (CBS Sports)

What to know: Which version of Edwards will the Marlins get this year? The one who hit .328 with 31 stolen bases and an .820 OPS over 70 games in 2024, or the one who posted a .695 OPS in 139 games a year ago? However, Edwards still provided the Marlins with 3.2 bWAR, and he cut his strikeout percentage from 17.2% to 14.2% in over double the plate appearances. I won’t be surprised to see him earn an All-Star nod this summer.

OF: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Average draft position: 124 (ESPN); 139 (Yahoo!); 176 (CBS Sports)

What to know: Unless you fear Happ regressing in his age-31 season, then there is no reason he should be going this low. Happ won’t hit for a high average, but he’s still a dangerous power hitter, averaging 3.9 bWAR, 22 homers, 36 doubles, and a .780 OPS since the start of 2022. The combo of Happ and Alex Bregman could guide the Cubs to their first NL Central title since 2020.

Late-round sleepers to watch

SP: Shane Baz, Baltimore Orioles

Feb 18, 2026; Sarasota, FL, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Shane Baz (34) poses for media day. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Average draft position: 224 (ESPN); 207 (CBS Sports); 210 (Yahoo!)

What to know: Baz carries high risk, especially after a 4.87 ERA and 26 home runs allowed over 31 starts for the Rays last year. However, his strikeout percentage skyrocketed from 21.6% to 24.8%, and he spent the 2025 season pitching in a minor-league stadium. Unsurprisingly, Baz’s home numbers (5.90 ERA and 18 homers allowed in 82 1/3 innings) were significantly worse than his road splits (3.86 and eight homers in 84 innings). A change of scenery should work wonders for Baz, who turns 27 in June.

C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

Average draft position: 236 (ESPN); 226 (CBS Sports); 190 (Yahoo!)

What to know: A three-time All-Star, Realmuto is arguably the most accomplished player on this list. He just turned 35, and last year’s .700 OPS marked his lowest since 2015. I’m still optimistic that Realmuto can be a league-average catcher at worst, and that’ll be enough for your fantasy lineup. One thing to keep in mind: Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper’s presence means that Realmuto may not get as many DH reps as other catchers.

IF: Jeff McNeil, Athletics

Feb 20, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) poses for Photo Day at HoHoKam Stadium. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Average draft position: 252 (ESPN); 259 (CBS Sports); 193 (Yahoo!)

What to know: Not only does McNeil bring a lifetime .779 OPS to Sacramento, but he offers fantastic positional flexibility as a second baseman and outfielder. McNeil’s .746 OPS last year was his highest since 2022, and he should benefit from hitting in a minor-league stadium. I’m admittedly shocked he’s going this low in most drafts.

OF: Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox

Average draft position: 195 (ESPN); 181 (CBS Sports); 154 (Yahoo!)

What to know: Much like Happ, Rafaela’s .248 average the last two years won’t immediately jump off the page. This isn’t 1982, though, and there’s far more to care about than batting average. Rafaela’s OPS improved from .664 to .708 last year, and he cut his strikeout percentage from 26.4% to 19.9%. Don’t be surprised to see him earn down-ballot MVP votes.