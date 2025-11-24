Finding landing spots for Adolis García and the rest of MLB's best non-tendered players

A grand total of 66 MLB players were non-tendered at the 5 PM deadline last Friday, Nov. 21, which led to a major influx of available free agents. Almost all of these players were non-tendered for a reason, of course. By definition, a "non-tendered" free agent is a player who was under team control, but not offered a contract. It's basically a fancy word for "cut."

That said, many of these players are talented enough to contribute positively to their next team. Expectations should be tempered appropriately, but here are eight noteworthy note free agents — from an ex-World Series hero in Adolis Garcia, to journeymen vets and once-promising young stars — and where they could end up come 2026.

Where might the best non-tendered free agents land?

OF Mike Tauchman

Mike Tauchman put together a solid offensive campaign for the Chicago White Sox, posting a .756 OPS and 112 OPS+ with a 11.7 percent walk rate. The big lefty has never been a huge home run hitter, and the defensive concerns are mounting at 34 years old, but he posts fairly even splits against lefties and righties and could be an everyday bat for the right team.

Enter the Kansas City Royals, whose lack of credible outfielders was a major issue all season long. Kansas City has the infield bats and the pitching infrastructure to support a winner, but that lineup thins out awfully quickly. Tauchman can hit toward the middle of the order and deliver consistent results between outfield and DH.

Kyle Tauchman landing spot: Kansas City Royals

OF Jake Fraley

Jake Fraley has run the gambit of injuries in recent years, but he's still a helpful player when healthy. He's a positive defender in the outfield, with enough pop and speed to play every day for a team when healthy.

The Los Angeles Angels will spend this winter, and while Anaheim is probably iced out of the true star market, Fraley makes for a savvy, cost-effective investment. Their current outfield depth chart is either inexperienced or incapable. Jorge Soler is way out of his depth as an everyday outfielder with Mike Trout stuck at DH. Fraley would bring balance and stability to the Angels lineup — assuming he can stay on the field.

Jake Fraley landing spot: Los Angeles Angels

UTL Ramón Urías

Ramón Urías doesn't do anything special at the plate, finishing last season with a .645 OPS and 88 OPS+. But he has much healthier numbers overall for his career and he still hit 11 home runs in 391 at-bats, all while providing lockdown defense at several positions.

The Atlanta Braves continue to search for solutions at shortstop. While fans are probably aiming higher — Bo Bichette, etc. — their recent trade for Mauricio Dubón shows that Alex Anthopoulos is willing to handle things by committee if necessary. Urías, another former Astro, supplies similar versatility and optionality, with the potential to emerge as an everyday option come spring training.

Ramon Urias landing spot: Atlanta Braves

OF J.J. Bleday

J.J. Bleday's third and final season with the A's went rather poorly, finishing with a .698 OPS and 92 OPS+. But he still hit 14 home runs and is a year removed from cranking 20 home runs with a 120 OPS+. Still only 28, there's plenty of time to right the ship.

Why not right the ship with the Pittsburgh Pirates, for whom slugging was in short supply last season. The Pirates are gearing up to spend more than usual this winter, allegedly. Believe that or not, but Bleday should arrive on a cheap, prove-it deal. He draws walks and can hit for real power when he's in a zone. Another bonus: he has an excellent arm out in right field.

JJ Bleday landing spot: Pittsburgh Pirates

OF Christopher Morel

Christopher Morel is a free agent after a tumultuous tenure in Tampa Bay. Once considered a prized up-and-coming bat in the Chicago Cubs pipeline, Morel struggled with inconsistent contact metrics and atrocious defense after the Isaac Paredes trade. The illusion of upside has faded at 26 years old. Still, he can slug it when afforded the opportunity, and his ability to shift between third base and the outfield does, in theory, keep him out of DH jail — for now.

The Cleveland Guardians are excellent at manufacturing runs on minimal hard contact, but they need to find real power eventually. Plus, a Steven Kwan trade could open up a spot in the outfield. The Guardians play sound, fundamental baseball and might be the right organization for Morel to finally break through with.

Christopher Morel landing spot: Cleveland Guardians

1B Nathaniel Lowe

Nathaniel Lowe joined the Red Sox down the stretch of last season and supplied temporary relief at first base, posting a .790 OPS and 115 OPS+ in 34 games with Boston. The 30-year-old lefty was a major part of Texas' World Series run a couple years ago and his track record is awfully compelling, even if this past season was a relative struggle (.665 OPS in 119 games with the Nationals before joining Red Sox).

The San Diego Padres could need reinforcements at first base with Ryan O'Hearn hitting free agency. A.J. Preller has his hands tied a bit financially, so San Diego might be unable to spend at the level we're accustomed to. Lowe is an affordable veteran who could pay outsized dividends if he rediscovers his groove full-time in a competitive environment.

Nathaniel Lowe landing spot: San Diego Padres

C Jonah Heim

Jonah Heim finished this past season with a paltry .602 OPS and 77 OPS+ as Texas' majority starter behind home plate. He has seen his production decline in back-to-back years and the metrics don't offer much hope for revival. He's a negligible defender who's striking out a ton and generating dinky contact.

That said, the 30-year-old has respect around the league. There's always another value factor with catchers, as they are tasked with calling games and managing pitchers. Heim was also an All-Star in 2023 and a major cog in the Rangers' title run, so there's some hope that his numbers could perk back up. The Washington Nationals have struggled to field consistent production from the catcher position. Heim maybe doesn't help, but he can at least provide valuable experience — with faint hope for a revival.

Jonah Heim landing spot: Washington Nationals

OF Adolis García: Philadelphia Phillies

Another key piece of the Texas Rangers' 2023 World Series run has been made available. Adolis García was on the struggle bus this past season, posting a .665 OPS and 93 OPS+, with 19 home runs and 75 RBI in 507 at-bats. The basic counting stats aren't bad, and García was an .836 OPS hitter just two years ago. But after consecutive seasons of subpar production, the Rangers are throwing in the towel and banking on newcomer Brandon Nimmo.

García is 32 years old and it's reasonable to proceed with skepticism moving forward, but he still generated exit velocities in the 89th percentile last season, with an expected slugging (.420) comfortably above his actual slugging output (.394). As such, there's hope his bat could swing back around, so to speak, and Citizens Bank Park is a good place for that to happen. Max Kepler and Harrison Bader are free agents and the Philadelphia Phillies will either cut or trade Nick Castellanos, which opens the door for García to compete for (and possibly win) a starting job in right field.

Adolis Garcia landing spot: Philadelphia Phillies