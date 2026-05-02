Finding a realistic Mets trade that might actually fix New York's busted offense

Nothing is to blame for the New York Mets' 10-21 start more than the team's reeling offense. The Mets rank second to last in the majors runs scored, 26th in home runs and dead last in OPS. Yes, they've dealt with injuries, but outside of Juan Soto, nobody has consistently produced when on the field for this Mets team. It's been bad everywhere you turn.

It's gotten so bad that the Mets have reportedly attempted to trade one of their starting pitchers to acquire a bat, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. The problem, though, is that the Mets are apparently unwilling to trade Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean or Clay Holmes, making the job of acquiring a needle-moving hitter easier said than done. This trade with the Houston Astros could make sense, though.

Mock Mets-Astros trade to address reeling New York lineup

Finding a meaningful trade in May is hard. Finding a meaningful trade when the Mets are unwilling to trade starting pitchers of value is even harder. This trade, though, fixes problems for both the Mets and the Astros.

This deal sees the Mets acquire Christian Walker, a power-hitting first baseman off to a red-hot start in exchange for David Peterson, a starting pitcher Houston could definitely use as well as pitching prospect Jonathan Pintaro. Here's why this deal makes sense for both teams.

Why the Mets would accept this trade

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

What choice do they have? To put into perspective how awful this lineup has been, the Mets have scored two runs or fewer in 15 of their 31 games. They've scored three runs or fewer in 19 of their 31 games. They've scored more than five runs just six times. They need a burst of offensive firepower from wherever they can get it, and it's unrealistic to assume everyone internally will just flip a switch and start hitting. Christian Walker can help this reeling offense.

Coming off a down year, Walker is back in All-Star form, slashing .293/.366/.552 with seven home runs and 24 RBI this season. He's hit at least 26 home runs in each of his last four seasons and is off to his best offensive start yet. While it's unlikely he'll hit at this pace all year, there's every reason to believe he'll provide much-needed power to a lineup mostly devoid of it.

In addition to what Walker can do at the plate, he fits in perfectly with David Stearns' run prevention vision. Walker is a three-time Gold Glove award winner, and while he might not be quite at that elite level anymore, he's still an above-average defender at the position and much better than any of the Mets' internal options in the field.

Not only would this deal net the Mets an all-around improvement at first base, but they wouldn't be giving up much of import. David Peterson's spot in New York's rotation should be taken by someone else anyway, and while Jonathan Pintaro is a near MLB-ready pitching prospect with some upside, the Mets' pitching prospect depth makes him expendable in the right deal.

The only downside to this trade is Walker's contract. Walker, a 35-year-old first baseman who is making $20 million both this season and next, is on a contract that is less than desirable. The Mets need production enough, though, to overlook this.

Why the Astros would accept this trade

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The harder team to convince here would be the Astros, as they'd be trading a guy performing at an All-Star level for a pitcher who has been putrid for almost an entire calendar year now and a prospect. There's more to consider when discussing this deal, though.

First, the contract situation is hard to overlook. Again, Walker is making $20 million this season and next. That doesn't look so bad now that he's performing, but prior to the year, the Astros likely would've had to part with a prospect or eat some of the money to offload Walker. Conversely, Peterson is making only $8.1 million this season and is a free agent after the year, so the Astros, a team that's let countless players depart in recent years because of money, would be saving lots of dough.

Second, the Astros have an infield logjam. Jeremy Pena's injury has made it easier to play all of their infielders lately, but when healthy, Pena, Walker, Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes and Carlos Correa are all infielders vying for four spots. While the DH does exist, Yordan Alvarez should be there almost exclusively, and none of these infielders are suited to play the outfield. There are more infielders than spots, so who makes the most sense to trade?

Altuve and Correa are franchise icons who also happen to be on very untradeable contracts. Isaac Paredes is probably the likeliest to move, but he's also a very impactful hitter, and his bat happens to be suited perfectly for Daikin Park. Jeremy Pena is the best of the bunch, making him very hard to move on from. Trading Walker to fill another need makes the most sense.

That's where Peterson comes in. Sure, trading for him doesn't sound exciting in a vacuum, but he can help what's become a dire situation with Houston's starting rotation. The Astros' 5.66 starting pitching ERA is the worst in the majors, and while Peterson hasn't been any better, he was an All-Star after a dominant first half of 2025 and has been a serviceable back-end starter in the past. It's a worthwhile gamble to take. Adding a pitching prospect like Pintaro who can make an impact in the bullpen this season could tip the scales enough for Houston to accept this trade.

In the absolute worst case, the Astros would be shedding money and acquiring an innings eater while not impacting their lineup too much once Pena is healthy. In the best-case scenario, the Astros would be acquiring a solid mid-rotation starter to keep their team afloat enough before Hunter Brown and Tatsuya Imai return from the IL. This could be a risk worth taking.