For the fourth consecutive season, the Philadelphia Phillies fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the World Series, but each of those defeats has had a different feel to them. In 2022, Phillies fans didn't necessarily expect to make it to the World Series, so there was no anger. In 2023, Phillies fans weren't happy about how their season finished, but at least they made it to the NLCS. In 2024, Phillies fans started to get angry after losing in the NLDS to the New York Mets. In 2025, their NLDS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers has fans demanding changes. Are you sensing a theme here?

It feels like while the Phillies have been consistently great in the regular season, they've only regressed when it matters most. Given that, Phillies fans are accepting that what the organization has in place just isn't working. They want a major shake-up, and it's hard to blame them.

With Rob Thomson, Dave Dombrowski and the entire coaching staff staying put, the only real major changes the Phillies can make for 2026 are with the core players. This has some Phillies fans wanting the organization to let Kyle Schwarber walk in free agency.

Letting Schwarber, an older DH who has almost certainly peaked and will get heavily overpaid, walk, makes some sense, but the question then becomes, who are you replacing him with? The answer, in the mind of some at least, is pretty disrespectful to one of their own.

You'd really rather have Pete Alonso for seven years over Schwarber for four or five? How does that make any sense?

Why Phillies fans might prefer Pete Alonso over Kyle Schwarber

Okay, I can see some arguments here. First, Alonso is a couple of years younger than Schwarber, so in theory, he should be better for longer. Second, Alonso is a first baseman. He might not be a Gold Glove-caliber defender, but at least he can play a position. Schwarber is essentially a DH only at this stage of his career.

Third, Alonso is a right-handed hitter. The Phillies have been incredibly left-handed heavy in recent years and have particularly lacked right-handed power. Alonso, obviously, would provide that. Fourth, Alonso has good recent postseason numbers; Schwarber does not.

While these reasons might make sense on the surface, a deeper look would suggest there's really no reason to prefer Alonso for seven years over Schwarber for four or five.

Basic math shows that the Phillies should not prioritize Pete Alonso over Kyle Schwarber

Alonso is 30 years old and will turn 31 in December. Schwarber is 32 years old and will turn 33 in March. Alonso will be 31 years old, and Schwarber will be 33 years old in the 2026 MLB season. Alonso will be 38 years old when his hypothetical seven-year deal would end. Schwarber would be... 38 years old when his hypothetical five-year deal would end.

Sure, you'd be getting the younger player right now, but they'd be the same age when the contracts expire, so what good does that do? It's not as if these two players should age much differently. They're both durable, relatively unathletic power-hitting sluggers who will almost certainly not see an inning in the field sooner rather than later. Schwarber already is a DH only, and Alonso is on that path.

Shouldn't the priority then be based on who the better player is right now? Alonso might be able to play a position now, but even then, Schwarber is clearly the better player right now. Basic math says that Schwarber and Alonso would be the same age when their contracts expire, so at that point it should come down to the talent.

Pete Alonso doesn't solve any problems Phillies fans think he does

If Phillies fans prefer Alonso for his age, I went over why it doesn't really play a role when compared to Schwarber. Alonso is two years younger than Schwarber but is commanding two more years than him.

If Phillies fans prefer Alonso because he can play the field, that opens up other cans of worms. Alonso was worth -9 OAA (2nd percentile per Baseball Savant) and had -9 DRS in 2025. He's adept when it comes to scooping low throws, but other than that, Alonso is a poor defender who happens to also be coming off his worst defensive season. Does anyone think his defense will magically improve with age? He can play the field, but should he?

Additionally, having Alonso play first base would then, theoretically, either move Bryce Harper back to right field or to DH. Harper has said he's open to returning to the outfield under the right circumstances, but should the Phillies want that? Harper has become a Gold Glove-caliber defender at first base, and at 33 years old, who knows how good he'll be in the outfield, particularly when he hasn't been out there in years?

If Phillies fans prefer Alonso because he's a right-handed hitter who should theoretically crush lefties, here are some stats that might suggest otherwise.

Player 2025 wRC+ vs. LHP Career wRC+ vs. LHP 2025 wRC+ vs. RHP Career wRC+ vs. RHP Pete Alonso 102 125 157 135 Kyle Schwarber 162 114 146 132

Admittedly, it's possible that Schwarber's 2025 against left-handed pitching was a bit of an anomaly, but he was a reverse splits guy in 2024 as well, and Alonso has been a reverse splits guy his entire career. Alonso might hit right-handed, but he isn't the masher of left-handed pitching anyone would expect him to be, and Schwarber has dominated southpaws the last couple of years.

Signing Pete Alonso makes sense under these conditions for the Phillies

Signing Alonso for seven years over Schwarber for five makes no sense to me, but I will say that an Alonso signing would make sense under these conditions:

The Phillies sign Alonso AND Schwarber

Is this realistic? Of course not. It'd cost an absurd amount of money long-term on top of the deals they've already committed to. With that being said, their window to win is right now. Adding Alonso to this Phillies team with Schwarber would make them the easy favorites in the NL. A top four consisting of Trea Turner, Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Alonso would be ridiculous.

The Phillies sign Alonso for a similar kind of deal the Mets do while Schwarber gets the five-year deal he seeks

If all things are similar or equal, the Phillies should be prioritizing Schwarber, the better player who is not much older than Alonso. If Alonso is open to a similar kind of short-term deal with an opt-out that he signed with the Mets last offseason, though, while Schwarber gets his five-year demands met, I can get behind the Phillies going the Alonso route. This would give the Phillies more future flexibility that cannot be ignored.

Other than those two circumstances, I don't see why signing the inferior player to a contract that'd cover more years and expire at the same age as Schwarber makes sense. I get that changes must be made and that Schwarber hasn't played well in the last two postseasons, but letting a better player walk in favor of a worse one just doesn't check out.

Phillies fans are underrating Kyle Schwarber or overrating Pete Alonso

I don't know whether Phillies fans are underrating Schwarber or overrating Alonso, but one of these things is happening. Schwarber is far from a perfect player, might not hit 60 home runs again and is sure to be overpaid, but is he not better than Alonso?

Alonso hit 53 home runs as a rookie in 2019 and has eclipsed 40 once since. Schwarber, in the meantime, has hit 46+ home runs in three of his four seasons as a Phillie. Alonso is an elite power bat; Schwarber might be the best power bat in the game. There is a difference.

The only things I can confidently say Alonso does better than Schwarber are making contact and play the field. While he might not strike out as much, Alonso's contact boost doesn't result in him getting on base more. Schwarber draws far more walks and gets on base far more than Alonso. As for the defense, again, yeah, Alonso is a better defender, but he's still better suited to be a DH.

I am a Mets fan who wants the team to re-sign Alonso. If they sign Schwarber to a five-year deal instead of Alonso for seven, I will be thrilled - he is a better hitter. Schwarber also has a reputation for being the leader in Philadelphia. Alonso is a great player, Schwarber is better. It isn't difficult.

Again, making changes should be a must, but this one in particular is one that the Phillies should, and presumably will, shy away from.