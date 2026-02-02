For sake of Paul Skenes, Pirates should act on an obvious Suarez backup plan

The Pittsburgh Pirates were heavily competitive in the bidding for free-agent slugger Eugenio Suarez, offering him a very similar deal to the one-year, $15 million contract he accepted from the Cincinnati Reds.

Suarez would have been the cherry on top for an active offseason for the Pirates that’s already added Brandon Lowe and Ryan O’Hearn, adding a further infusion of power to a lineup that desperately needed reinforcements entering 2026. But missing out on Suarez does not mean the Pirates should be done. In fact, there’s another option staring them in the face.: Marcell Ozuna.

Why the Pirates need to sign Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

At this stage of his career, Ozuna is primarily a designated hitter. He was a DH for 142 games in 2023 and was a DH in all 162 games in 2024 before DHing in 137 games this past season. But while he may be limited to the designated hitter role defensively, he remains one of the top home run threats in baseball.

In 145 games with the Atlanta Braves last season, Ozuna hit .232/.355/.400 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI. While it was a down season by his standard, he’s hit 100 home runs in the last three seasons combined while totaling 272 home runs in that span. And at 35, it’s highly likely that his contract will look similar to the deal that Suarez ultimately signed with the Reds.

It’s a gamble that the Pirates should absolutely take. After all, they are trying to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Pirates can win now with Paul Skenes and the right supporting cast

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) talks with Pirates owner Robert Nutting Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates have one of the best young pitching staffs in baseball, headlined by Paul Skenes, and are clearly trying to maximize the window of when they are all on the roster. And adding Ozuna to a lineup that already includes Lowe, O’Hearn, Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds, among others, would absolutely further their chances of getting to the postseason. However, the Pirates averaged just 3.2 runs per nine innings in games Skenes pitched, good for 17th-worst in all of baseball. Adding Ozuna would go a long way to increase that number.

It’s also an opportunity to add an accomplished hitter on a contract that has no long-term ramifications. If the Pirates are making a postseason push, Ozuna is likely to play a key role in that. If the Pirates fall out of a postseason berth by the trade deadline, then he becomes an accomplished asset to move for prospects.

Pirates have a plan to finish the offseason right

In years past, an Ozuna signing would have absolutely been about adding him to the lineup and potentially shipping him off at the deadline. But these Pirates are different. And even if they do add Ozuna, there’s reason to believe that they wouldn’t be done addressing the major-league roster.

The Pirates are still open to adding to the rotation and bullpen, something that Ben Cherington has signaled to local reporters this winter. If they add Ozuna, it’s possible that lessens the pool of players the organization can choose from either in free agency or via trade. But addressing all three units – the offense, rotation and bullpen – is realistic for Pittsburgh ahead of Opening Day.

But the biggest possibility, at least offensively, would be Ozuna. And if they are able to land him, it would give the Pirates their best chance at advancing to the postseason in years. Which should have PNC Park packed on most nights – not just Paul Skenes Day.