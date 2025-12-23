Francisco Lindor is out of excuses after Mets did him a favor with Jeff McNeil trade

It's hard to argue with the production Francisco Lindor gave the Mets last season. It's much easier to criticize how the talented shortstop contributed to discord inside New York's clubhouse. The team's front office took a major step towards giving Lindor a new lease on life with the franchise by shipping Jeff McNeil to Oakland in exchange for 17-year-old pitcher Yordan Rodriguez. The Athletics also received $5.75 million in cash to help cover McNeil's salary.

On the surface, the trade looks like an ordinary salary dump designed to lessen the Mets' payroll. A closer look at the transaction reveals an alternative explanation. It seems highly likely that part of New York's decision to ship McNeil out of town is based on his continued conflict with their star shortstop.

Francisco Lindor had everything to do with the Mets latest trade

New York Mets v Miami Marlins | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Back in November, The New York Post revealed that Lindor and McNeil had been involved in a second clubhouse confrontation that caused conflict inside the team dynamic. The same story also pointed out that Lindor struggled to get along with superstar Juan Soto. Clearly, trading McNeil was a much easier olive branch for the team to extend to Lindor rather than moving a generational talent like Soto.

At some point, Lindor has to prove that he's capable of getting along with his teammates. Trading McNeil gives him somewhat of af fresh start with the Mets in that regard. The hope in Queens has to be that removing McNeil from the equation will give Lindor a chance to mend fences with Soto and the rest of his teammates.

Francisco Lindor's future in New York isn't as certain as it seems

Wild Card Series - New York Mets v. Milwaukee Brewers - Game Three | Aaron Gash/GettyImages

If Lindor does not show the Mets brass that he can rise above clubhouse conflicts, then this season could turn out to be his last with the franchise. Lindor will be playing his age-32 season, which is getting up there for shortstops who rely on their athleticism. It's easy to envision a scenario where the Mets try to sell high on Lindor next offseason before his production starts to suffer age-related decline. Steve Cohen and David Stearns are willing to eat a lot of money (and crow) to find a quick solution to their problems.

No matter how you slice it, this is a crucial season for Lindor both on and off the field of play. The Mets need him to emerge as a leader capable of helping them maneuver the trials and tribulations of a long playoff run. It's difficult for a player to do that when embroiled in conflict with his own teammates. That's precisely why the Mets believe subtracting McNeil from their equation can turn into an addition for Lindor this season.

Now, the onus is on not just Lindor but also the Mets front office to make that postseason run a reality. So far this winter, all New York has to show for its offseason is addition by subtraction, and even that's a bit of a stretch. Losing Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and now McNeil has to mean something.

We're not sure what the Mets have in store for the holiday season or the new year, but it better be something big. If not, trading away McNeil could be for naught.