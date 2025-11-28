How Juan Soto would spend Steve Cohen's money to push the Mets to a World Series

The New York Mets took a gargantuan leap in the 2024 offseason, signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal with not a penny of it deferred and a maximum value that exceeded $800 million. It was a commitment unlike any we've seen in MLB history. The result in year one wasn't what Mets owner Steve Cohen anticipate: Soto lived up to his end of the bargain after a sluggish start, but the Mets collapsed down the stretch, missing the postseason entirely.

Changes are needed this winter, and David Stearns has already gotten to work, trading outfielder Brandon Nimmo for second baseman Marcus Semien. While shaking things up is important, the Mets have a lot more moves to make if they want to prove Soto right and get back into the NL pennant chase. If Soto had it his way (and let's be honest: he probably does, given his contract), here's what he might want the Mets to do.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

How Juan Soto wants Steve Cohen to spend the Mets back to contention

For the Mets to get into true World Series contention this season, they're going to have to drop a lot of cash. Fortunately, Cohen is the richest owner in the sport, capable of spending his way to the promised land. The Mets' payroll is currently the second-highest in the sport at $223.3 million, per Spotrac. The luxury tax threshold is expected to sit at around $244 million. For the Mets to be competitive, blowing past that number is imperative. One thing to keep in mind is that while there's no hard cap in MLB, the more money you spend, the harsher the penalties are.

Payroll Surcharge $264 million - $284 million 12 percent $285 million - $304 million 42.5 percent $305 million + 60 percent

The Mets have spent beyond that last threshold known, as the "Cohen Tax", repeatedly throughout Cohen's tenure, and that almost certainly won't change in 2026. What makes matters worse for the Mets is that, as a repeat offender of going over the tax, their penalties, once again, are stiffer.

Years over the luxury tax Tax Penalty First year 20 percent Second consecutive year 30 percent Third consecutive year or more 50 percent

Free agent targets

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets | Dustin Satloff/GettyImages

The easiest way for the Mets to improve the team would be to spend a ton of money in free agency. From Max Scherzer to Justin Verlander to Soto, New York has not been shy when it comes to free agency, and this remaining the case this offseason is imperative — especially when considering the players the Mets have hitting the open market.

Pete Alonso is the best first baseman available. Edwin Diaz is the best reliever available. Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers are two more high-profile bullpen options. Helsley is a virtual lock to leave the Mets, but the others should be in play for New York, with Alonso and Diaz needing to be priorities.

The Mets have several boxes to check this winter. Adding an ace is imperative, as the starting pitching is what mostly led to the team's collapse. Addressing the bullpen is important as well, with Diaz and Rogers hitting free agency. Even the lineup must be accounted for, given Alonso's free agent status and the fact that the Mets traded Nimmo, an above-average offensive player, for Semien, a player more known for his defense at this stage of his career. Soto and Lindor cannot carry an entire lineup by themselves, and Soto undoubtedly knows that.

Tucker is the dream scenario here. He's the best player available and would immediately transform the lineup. Re-signing Alonso and/or Diaz feels more likely, though. Soto would be thrilled knowing the Mets add a star, whether it's Tucker or Alonso, to hit behind him, and Diaz to seal wins out of the bullpen. As for the rotation, the options are plentiful, with guys like Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez and Tatsuya Imai leading the way. Will David Stearns be willing to spend high-end money on starting pitching, though? This is something he's been very hesitant to do.

Mets dream free agency target: Kyle Tucker

Mets likely targets: Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Tatsuya Imai

Trade targets

Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Game Two | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Free agency is the easiest way to improve a team, but blindly spending money is not how Cohen or Stearns operate. They're willing to go big for the best the league has to offer, like Soto, but spending for the sake of spending won't lead to winning. This means that the Mets will use free agency, but will also try to be opportunistic on the trade market to address some of their holes.

The position most likely to be addressed via trade is starting pitching. Free agency has some good options, but none who profile as a surefire ace. A Tarik Skubal trade is unlikely, but can the Mets convince the Milwaukee Brewers to part with Freddy Peralta? Will the Minnesota Twins continue to tear things down by trading Joe Ryan or Pablo Lopez? Would an in-division deal for Sandy Alcantara be possible? There are a ton of options out there, and the Mets happen to have one of the league's best farm systems at their disposal.

Another position probably worth addressing via trade is the outfield. Tucker is the dream, but it's perhaps unlikely that even an owner as rich as Cohen will want to add another $300+ million contract on top of the Soto and Lindor deals. Whether they aim high with a Byron Buxton trade or take a short-term flier on Luis Robert, there are options for the Mets to consider here, too. Buxton is the dream, but considering the cost it'd take to get him and Buxton's no-trade clause, a Robert deal is more likely.

Mets dream trade targets: Tarik Skubal, Byron Buxton

Mets likely targets: Freddy Peralta, Luis Robert Jr.