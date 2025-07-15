Freddie Freeman twisted the knife in Braves fans at their own All-Star Game

Former Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman talking about how happy he is for former Atlanta Braves star Max Fried at MLB All-Star in Atlanta while both guys play for contenders and the Braves themselves sit 11 games under .500 must fell, let's say, bad for Braves fans.

During the festivities in Atlanta, Freeman told FanSided's MLB Insider Robert Murray that he's thrilled for Fried's success in New York:

"So happy. We all know Max and the person he is. To see him get that contract that he rightfully deserves. He’s a big-game pitcher pitching in the biggest stage and succeeded and for him to get that … and it’s really hard in your first year with the new contract, new team, to learn everybody, learn everyone’s names, your team and how everything works. … Especially in pinstripes in the Bronx where there’s a lot of pressure on you, for him to go out there and succeed and do what he’s doing, I’m very happy for him.”

Obviously, that's all true, and Braves fans won't disagree with any of it. In fact, they'd likely tell you the Braves were fools for not signing Fried to a long-term deal this offseason. Still, this is like when your two exes, who you're on good terms with, become best friends and post pictures on social media of how much fun they're having together. And, sure, you're really happy they're both doing well, but it still hurts a little bit.

You know, that classic scenario?

Maybe "bittersweet" is the word here? Both guys were fan favorites in Atlanta and both left on good terms. That won't really ease the pain of seeing them both thrive in new environments, though, especially because those environments are both in much better spots than the Braves, and that's in large part because of Freeman (who's on track for another 40-double, 20-homer, .300 AVG season) and Fried (11-3, 2.43 ERA, 113 strikeouts).

Braves former stars are on to new ventures

I've never understood the phrase "If you love something, let it go." Why the hell would I want to let it go if I love it? I still want it! For the Braves, "it" is probably... this:

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

Sorry, I probably should have put a warning before dropping that picture in here. But you'll always have that, Braves fans. Who knows when you'll get something else like it, but... they can't take that away!