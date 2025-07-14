MLB All-Star Weekend rumors: Joe Ryan trade, Misiorowski extension, Braves latest

With slightly over two weeks until the trade deadline, a precious few teams are signaling that they will sell, and it leaves the many playoff-hopeful clubs out there uncertain as to who will actually be available come late July.

The next 10-14 days will be crucial for teams on the bubble, though the common sentiment around the industry is that the Rafael Devers trade will be by far the biggest of the season. Here’s some notes gathered from the All-Star break on the trade deadline, extension talks and names to watch in this offseason.

MLB Rumors: Brewers not talking extension with The Miz

Through five games, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has taken the league by storm. He’s posted a 2.81 ERA, recorded 33 strikeouts in 25.2 innings, and his 100+ mph fastball has often overwhelmed some of baseball’s best hitters, most notably the Los Angeles Dodgers in a six-inning, 12 strikeout appearance on July 8.

But Misiorowski and the Brewers have yet to hold contract extension talks and no offers have been made at this time, sources say.

MLB Rumors: Twins not talking Joe Ryan trade

Seemingly every contending team is searching for starting pitching, but the options are limited – especially so with the Atlanta Braves making it clear that Chris Sale has not and will not be discussed in trade talks this season.

The Minnesota Twins have yet to have conversations with other teams about right-hander Joe Ryan and at 47-49, have not had any conversations about selling, sources say.

Rival teams have long been skeptical about the Twins potentially trading Ryan. After all, the 29-year-old has posted a 2.72 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 18 starts this season. He isn’t a free agent until 2028 and is a player that the Twins could potentially build their long-term rotation around.

MLB Rumors: Braves facing big Marcell Ozuna catch

The Atlanta Braves are adamant that they will not move any player controlled beyond the 2025 season as they intend to compete in 2026.

Among the players who are not signed after 2025 on the Braves roster include slugger Marcell Ozuna, reliever Raisel Iglesias and a few others, making them obvious potential trade candidates. But one thing to monitor: Ozuna has 10-and-5 rights, which allows him the ability to reject a potential trade.

MLB Rumors: Foster Griffin impressing overseas

Left-hander Foster Griffin has been dominant with the Yomiuri Giants, posting a 0.75 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 12 outings, and is perhaps the most under-the-radar name to watch ahead of free agency this winter.

Griffin, almost 30, has caught the attention of MLB teams. He has transformed himself and added to his arsenal and became the first non-Japanese southpaw pitcher in Yomiuri Giants history to start a season with five consecutive wins with zero losses.

MLB Rumors: Freddie Freeman on Max Fried’s contract, strong first half

“So happy. We all know Max and the person he is. To see him get that contract that he rightfully deserves. He’s a big-game pitcher pitching in the biggest stage and succeeded and for him to get that … and it’s really hard in your first year with the new contract, new team, to learn everybody, learn everyone’s names, your team and how everything works. … Especially in pinstripes in the Bronx where there’s a lot of pressure on you, for him to go out there and succeed and do what he’s doing, I’m very happy for him.”

MLB Rumors: Kyle Tucker not focused on free agency

Chicago Cubs superstar Kyle Tucker looms as the best free agent-to-be of the offseason, but he said at the All-Star Game that he is not focused on his looming nine-figure contract awaiting him this winter.

“We’ll see how that all turns out,” Tucker said. “It’s been really fun. The All-Star break, had a good first half and we’re leading the division right now, although I know it’s pretty close.”

Tucker added: “Right now, I’m just trying to enjoy the All-Star Game, get through this week, and we’ll see what happens.”