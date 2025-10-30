Greatest MLB players who've somehow never won a Silver Slugger

Every year, from 1980 to 2021, nine Silver Slugger awards were doled out per league to the greatest hitters at each position. Since 2022, that number has been upped to 10; the National League's honors morphed to include a DH rather than a pitcher (Mike Hampton weeps), and each league received a "Utility" Silver Slugger to honor a flexible contributor who defies positional requirements.

In order to win, though, you have to be the very best, not just among the elites. MLB's coaches and managers have to determine that you stood above the rest in a crowded field; that's why a player like Jim Thome, in a pack of ridiculous American League first basemen, has 600+ home runs, but only one trophy (1996). Somehow, some way, these MLB greats of the modern era never found themselves atop the mountain.

There's still time for a few of them, but ahead of the 2025 reveal, these stars have had to comfort themselves by staring at the other trophies in their case.

Greatest MLB players to never win a Silver Slugger Award, 1980-2025

Rod Carew

It's legitimately stunning to learn that Carew, whose heyday started before the 1980s, but certainly lasted halfway through the decade, never earned a Silver Slugger honor (especially given that, at that time, "power" was less of a be all, end all in the game of baseball). Carew made five All-Star teams with the Angels from 1980-1984, hitting .339 with an .820 OPS in his age-37 season in 1983. The AL outfield winners that year were Jose Cruz of the Astros, Lloyd Moseby of the Blue Jays, and Red Sox Cooperstown denizen Jim Rice.

Kenny Lofton

While the world rightfully reevaluates Kenny Lofton's Hall of Fame case (please? someday?), let's not let his lack of Silver Sluggers stand in the way. The six-time All-Star (from 1994-1999) was known mostly as a punishing base stealer and devastating defender, but his '94 campaign (.349 average, fourth in MVP voting) was likely overlooked by the voting body.

Reggie Smith

Speaking of players in need of a Cooperstown reevaluation, don't we have room for Reggie Smith's 64.6 bWAR and 137 OPS+? In the voters' defense, Smith starred in largely overlooked markets: Boston, Los Angeles and St. Louis. Oh.

Smith finished an identical fourth in National League MVP races in both 1977 and 1978 while with the Dodgers. Unfortunately, his window of excellence was nearly closed when the Silver Slugger was founded, but he posted a 151 OPS+ in 1980 in LA, getting edged out in his only real shot at the honor.

Joey Votto

I'm sorry, what now? Being a first baseman makes earning the Silver Slugger uniquely difficult, but you'd think that Votto, arguably the defining NL first baseman of the 2010s, would've edged out Paul Goldschmidt and Co. at some point (especially after getting Albert Pujols out of his league). Nope. Votto's (probably) going to the Hall, but despite an MVP and two additional years as a finalist, he never took home the Silver Slugger.

Graig Nettles

The stalwart Yankees third baseman was almost done as an All-Star-level bat when the 1980s rolled around, but still managed to post a 120 OPS+ and crack the All-Star team as a 40-year-old with the 1985 San Diego Padres. He lost his best chance at the honor to third baseman ... Tim Wallach of the Montreal Expos, who had a 115 mark.

Carlos Correa

I know. I KNOW! It's crazy that Correa doesn't have a Silver Slugger yet, and it's highly unlikely that his 2025 season will merit the honor. Correa's meteoric rise has been curbed by a series of ailments, and it's plausible he never again reaches his MVP height, even after returning to his comfortable home in Houston. He's going to remain in the spotlight, but this could be an uphill climb.