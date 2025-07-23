Guardians just got the perfect chance to fleece the Dodgers at the trade deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers just placed Tanner Scott on the IL with left elbow inflammation. They believe he's avoided a season-ending injury, but it's anyone's best guess as to when he'll be back. The team needed bullpen help even before Scott's injury, and now, the team might be as desperate as ever to get a trade done for a reliever. That sounds like the perfect opportunity for the Cleveland Guardians to "help" them out.

The Guardians, as is traditionally the case, have one of the best bullpens in the American League. Whether they'll be willing to trade from that unit remains to be seen with the team on the postseason bubble, but it's entirely possible that the Dodgers would be desperate enough to give them an offer they can't refuse in exchange for, say, star closer Emmanuel Clase.

MLB fans wouldn't love to see Clase end up with the defending World Series champions, but again, this could make a lot of sense for Cleveland.

Guardians can win trade deadline by taking advantage of desperate Dodgers

The Dodgers don't have many flaws, obviously, but the state of the bullpen is a bit concerning right now. Scott was in the midst of a down year already, and now, he's out for who knows how long. Kirby Yates was expected to play a big role, but he, too, has had a down year. Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech and Evan Phillips are all on the Injured List. Phillips is done for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Right now, the Dodgers bullpen consists of Alex Vesia and not much else to get overly excited by. They're expected to get Treinen and Kopech back sometime within the next month, and there's always the chance Yates turns it on, but again, this bullpen isn't in great shape. Adding Clase, arguably the best closer in the game who also happens to be extremely durable, would change the equation drastically. There is no better deadline fit than Clase for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in the game, including six top-100 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. What if the Dodgers were willing to part with, say, two of those plus a sweetener to acquire Clase, who is under control for an additional three years beyond this one? It'd be really hard for the Guardians to say no, especially when they've got Cade Smith, another high-end reliever who is more than capable of being the team's replacement at the closer position.

The Dodgers will need to upgrade their bullpen if they want to repeat as World Series champions, and Clase is as good as it gets in that regard. If the Guardians want to sell high on Clase, there's no better team to do that with than the Dodgers, who have an outstanding farm system. It'd hurt to lose Clase, especially to the Dodgers, but the reward might be worthwhile, considering Los Angeles' desperation.