How the Guardians may have just saved MLB from another Dodgers World Series

The Cleveland Guardians are doing their part to keep MLB's burgeoning dynasty, the Los Angeles Dodgers, at bay. Everyone knows the Dodgers are looking for upgrades at the trade deadline, particularly in the bullpen. Between their willingness to spend and the depth of their farm system, the Dodgers are well-positioned to engineer another major addition before the July 31 buzzer. Cleveland, however, will not be lending its assistance.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Guardians are telling teams to keep moving when Emmanuel Clase comes up in trade talks. The fireballing closer is under team control through 2028, with arbitration next offseason and $10 million club options in 2027 and '28. So there's no real pressure for the Guardians to move on so soon.

This is great news for Cleveland fans and a sobering revelation for the Dodgers fanatics. Los Angeles made several key upgrades to the bullpen last winter, signing the likes of Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, but injuries continue to ravage the main rotation. Los Angeles currently ranks dead last in average starter innings — 4.53 per game. That leaves the bullpen in a bit of a squeeze.

Dodgers won't be able to pry Emmanuel Clase from Guardians at trade deadline

The Guardians are 47-50, a distance second place in the not-so-competitive AL Central. Just last season, however, Cleveland was a division frontrunner with what felt like a World Series-level pitching apparatus. The offense just wasn't enough to get over the hump in the playoffs, but Cleveland was in the ALCS — a few wins away from World Series contention. So it has been a disappointing fall back to earth.

And yet, therein lies the reason for long-term optimism. The core of last season's roster remains in tact. The Guardians develop pitching as well as any club in MLB. José Ramírez isn't going anywhere. A few more lucky breaks, perhaps some better health, and the Guards are right back in the mix come 2026.

Clase has settled in nicely after a rough start to the campaign. He boasts a 2.86 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 44.0 innings pitched, notching 21 saves. At his best, that high-90s cutter is one of the nastiest pitches in baseball. Pair it with a cascading high-80s slider, and Clase only needs two pitches to put the heart of a lineup in hell.

Dodgers will need to look elsewhere for bullpen upgrades

Fortunately for the Dodgers and unfortunately for the rest of MLB, there will be other quality relievers available at the deadline. Clase might be the crème de la crème, but L.A. can find a reliever of 80 or 90 percent the same quality as Clase, that bullpen will take on a new dynamic.

From Cleveland's own division, Minnesota relievers Jhoan Durán and Griffin Jax are hot commodities in trade rumors right now. Durán in particular has been connected to the Dodgers more than once.

Other potential targets include Pittsburgh's Dennis Santana and David Bednar. Baltimore is expected to float Félix Bautista to high rollers. Atlanta's Raisel Iglesias represents a more affordable option the Dodgers might explore. God forbid the A's take calls on Mason Miller.

Point being, the Dodgers aren't out of options here. Clase was the dream, but Los Angeles fans don't exactly find it difficult to dream a different dream when one ideal outcome falls through. The Dodgers have the ammo, the money, the motivation is make just about anything possible.