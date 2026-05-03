Horrendous Joe Ryan injury update puts all Twins trade rumors on lockdown

Several contenders could emerge as suitors if the pitcher's health allows, but his roster fate hangs on upcoming tests.

In what was supposed to be a showcase between Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage, the former only lasted one out. Ryan has been the subject of trade rumors for the better part of two seasons. Given the Twins decision to sell (and then stand pat), Ryan being back on the trade block makes a lot of sense. He has two years left on his deal if you include a mutual option in 2027. Any injury, should it be of the long-term variety, would limit that interest for now.

Joe Ryan exited today's game in the first inning after an apparent injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4k1xyQylnX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 3, 2026

On the young season, Ryan is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA. As one MLB executive said, Ryan was on the block last season around this time, with most pundits around baseball assuming he was on the outs. Instead, Minnesota kept Ryan around, despite consistent rumors linking the right-handed pitcher to Boston. With an unforeseen injury in the cards, there's a chance the Twins could be forced to hang onto Ryan for a second-straight trade deadline.

How Joe Ryan's injury could impact the Twins trade deadline plans

Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins | Matt Krohn/GettyImages

It's far too early for the Twins to consider selling at this juncture. However, Minnesota's ownership has not been shy about their plans.

“It seemed like [Ryan] was someone that they were considering trading last year,” an AL executive said. “They’re looking like they’ll be in a similar spot this year.”

The Twins want to shed payroll to make the most money back on their investment, and start over from there. It's an ugly business, but Target Field is vacant most nights. This is not a good baseball team, despite some capable players in Ryan and Byron Buxton. Both have been floated in trade rumors for years, and Buxton has been forced to pledge his allegiance to the Twins organization and call Minneapolis home time and time again.

Ryan shook his arm shortly after the pitch, which wasn't a good sign. It's why the training staff made its way to the mound so quickly and removed him from the game. Without Ryan in the fold, the Twins rotation has a huge void.

Position Player RHP Bailey Ober RHP Taj Bradley RHP Simeon Woods Richardson LHP Connor Prielipp RHP Mick Abel

It should be noted that Abel is on the injured list. Ryan left the game due to elbow soreness, which could go one of two ways. Either the Twins placed him on the injured list as a precaution, or he is out long-term with the worst-case scenario. That would be Tommy John surgery.

Which teams were interested in Twins pitcher Joe Ryan?

Boston Red Sox Spring Training 2026 | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

Prior to this season, the Boston Red Sox were the likely suitor for the right-handed pitcher. However, Boston signed Ranger Suarez this past winter and still have Garrett Crochet under contract. Were Ryan healthy, the Twins and Red Sox could rekindle talks. There are plenty of bad starting rotations out there early this season. The Astros, Diamondbacks and Phillies, for example, rank among the worst in MLB in Team ERA.

It's too early to tell which teams would've been interested in Ryan at the deadline, but assuming his ERA remained under 4.50, he has the reputation of a top-of-the-rotation starter. Ryan can be counted on in a postseason series, for example, which is more than can be said about most starting pitchers available around the deadline.

Ryan also would've come with a year of control. The Twins could've demanded a king's ransom for him as a result. For now, all we can do is wait on the MRI. Such is the life of a starting pitcher these days.

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