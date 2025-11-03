How Dodgers haters watched their World Series parade: Lowlights and nightmare fuel

The bad guys did it again. 29 MLB fan bases were rooting against them, but the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite a shoddy outfield and a mess of a bullpen, repeated as World Series champions in one of the best series in recent memory. Just a couple of days after recording the final out in Toronto, the Dodgers took the streets of Los Angeles to celebrate with their passionate fan base.

GOOOOD MORNING, NATION 🚨



The Dodgers parade and stadium celebration are going down TODAY!



Will we see you there? 👀

pic.twitter.com/ChxOJwBp8d — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 3, 2025

The Dodgers deserve this celebration, but that doesn't mean MLB fans love what they're seeing. The parade brought lots of frustration to frustrated fan bases, but there are also some quotes that even the biggest Dodgers fans can get behind.

Dodgers World Series parade featured plenty of nightmare fuel for haters

Those hoping the Dodgers dynasty would come to a halt after back-to-back World Series titles and three World Series wins in the last six years were greatly disappointed by what some key members of the organization had to say.

Shohei Ohtani at Dodgers championship parade, via his interpreter:



"I'm already thinking about the third time we're going to do this."pic.twitter.com/ZOy10nVQr0 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) November 3, 2025

It hasn't even been 48 hours since the final out was recorded, yet Shohei Ohtani is already thinking about a three-peat. This was the fear when he signed his 10-year, $700 million (with $680 million deferred) deal with the Dodgers, and Dodgers haters' worst nightmares are dangerously close to reality.

Dave Roberts name-dropped Pat Riley on the stage just now.



"Three-peat!" he yelled. "Let's go!" — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) November 3, 2025

Ohtani isn't the only one with this mindset, though. Manager Dave Roberts isn't satisfied with back-to-back rings, and is eyeing a three-peat. It had been over two decades since an MLB team had repeated as World Series champions, but doing that isn't satisfactory enough to the Dodgers, much to the chagrin of their haters.

Mookie Betts: "Since I got here, we've been winning. I got four. Now it's time to fill the hand all the way up baby, with five. Three-peat ain't ever sounded so sweet. Somebody make that a t-shirt." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 3, 2025

Freddie Freeman: "Job in 2024 done. Job in 2025 done. Job in 2026 starts now." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 3, 2025

The same can be said about superstars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, winners of four and three World Series, respectively. Betts wants to fill an entire hand with rings as soon as 2026, and Freeman is eyeing the three-peat as well. They've already thought about it.

Kiké Hernández: "My teammates have been pretty humble, but I think it's time to talk that shit. Everybody's been asking questions about a dynasty. How about three in six years? How about back to back? We're a mother f-ing dynasty, baby." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 3, 2025

Kiké Hernandez embracing the role as the villain isn't going to get Dodgers haters on his side, either. He wants to talk smack after winning another title, and there's nothing the haters can do but take it on the chin. As long as the Dodgers keep winning, they can say whatever they want. Hernandez didn't hit in this year's postseason as well as MLB fans are accustomed to, but without his defensive play in Game 6 of the World Series, the Dodgers would've probably been sent home that night.

Dodgers parade wasn't all bad news, we promise

The Dodgers haters are all over the map, and understandably so, but it's hard to ignore the good stories that came from their World Series win, too.

Clayton Kershaw, fighting back tears while addressing a packed Dodger Stadium one last time:



"Last year, I said I was a Dodger for life. Today, that's true. And today, I get to say that I'm a champion for life. And that's never going away." — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) November 3, 2025

How can you not love this Clayton Kershaw quote? He might be a Dodger, but he's an MLB legend who got to retire as a World Series champion. Plus, say what you want about his postseason resume, but the only out he recorded in the World Series was a massive one. Without Kershaw getting out of the bases-loaded jam in the 12th inning that he inherited, who knows what would've happened?

Blake Snell after doing the 6-7, via @FabianArdaya:



"I've been waiting my whole life to do this. This is lit ... This is lit as f*ck. Sorry."pic.twitter.com/Qamsm9fFXb — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) November 3, 2025

He might not be as universally beloved or respected as Kershaw, but Blake Snell is another player who deserves this moment. He hadn't won a World Series prior to this year despite being a two-time Cy Young winner, and he played an integral role in their postseason run. The worst part about this is that Snell didn't even sign for an outlandish amount of money.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, in English: "Hey Los Angeles, you know what? Losing isn't an option." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 3, 2025

Dodgers haters might not like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but how can you not respect him? Forget the gems he put together seemingly every time he took the mound in October, his relief appearance in Game 7 of the World Series on zero days of rest is something that we might not see anytime soon. Yamamoto said losing wasn't an option, and after watching him pitch, it's clear that he meant those words.