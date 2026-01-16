How the Blue Jays, Phillies and Bo Bichette suitors can pivot to win the offseason

Bo Bichette's decision to sign with the New York Mets caught all MLB fans off guard. Sure, he's a great hitter who'd dramatically improve their lineup, but the Mets didn't exactly have a need in their infield. Steve Cohen flexing his financial muscles has Mets fans somewhat excited for what's to come after what's been a wild offseason thus far, but has fans of other teams scrambling.

The Mets were far from the only team in the Bichette market. Those other teams hoping to sign the 27-year-old infielder will now have to pivot. Here are the best ways they can bounce back after missing out on Bichette.

Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays | Kevin Sousa/GettyImages

Dream pivot: Trade for Brendan Donovan

The Toronto Blue Jays were set on signing Kyle Tucker, so they seemed fine with letting Bichette walk. Failing to sign Tucker, only to then lose out on Bichette not even 24 hours later, though, feels like a massive blow.

Even without a big bat, the Jays have had a big offseason. Their pitching, headlined by their Dylan Cease addition, is much improved. Kazuma Okamoto should be a nice fit for them as well. It just feels as if their lineup is a bat short. Brendan Donovan isn't the complete hitter Bichette is, but he fits Toronto's contact-oriented approach, he'd be a left-handed hitter that they really need, and he can play all over the diamond, which is another thing the Jays look for.

Donovan will cost a lot to acquire, but he'd come with a couple of years of cheap club control, and would drastically improve the floor of a rock-solid Blue Jays team hoping to get back to the Fall Classic.

Philadelphia Phillies

New York Yankees v Miami Marlins | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Dream pivot: Sign Cody Bellinger

There is no bigger loser here than the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only did Bichette turn them down, but he signed with their division rivals of all teams. They immediately re-signed J.T. Realmuto after Bichette made his decision, but running it back with Realmuto is not good enough for a Phillies team trying to get over the hump in the postseason.

The Phillies need a major offensive addition for anyone to believe this year will be any different in October. Bichette was the dream, but a guy like Cody Bellinger wouldn't be the worst fallback in the world. Bellinger might not be quite the hitter Bichette is, but he has a bit more power and he's a much better defender.

The Phillies can sign Bellinger to play left field and either use Brandon Marsh in center field or trade Marsh, creating room for Justin Crawford in center field. Bellinger is looking for a massive contract that likely wouldn't have aged well, but the Phillies were seemingly prepared to give Bichette a contract that also probably wouldn't have aged well. If the Phillies have a big move in them, Bellinger is the best free agent left.

Boston Red Sox

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Dream pivot: Pry Ketel Marte out of Arizona

The Boston Red Sox are another team that could've really used Bichette, especially after losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs days ago. The Red Sox have a glaring hole in their infield, and with the likes of Eugenio Suarez and Yoan Moncada as the best options available, they ought to look at the trade market.

I know that the Arizona Diamondbacks said Ketel Marte is off the table, but perhaps the Red Sox can overwhelm them with an offer. Not only is Jarren Duran very expendable, but they have a ton of starting pitching depth. Perhaps an offer consisting of Duran, one of Peyton Tolle or Connelly Early, and an additional piece or two could pique Arizona's interest.

The Red Sox really need a middle-of-the-order bat, and there isn't one that's realistically attainable. One last Hail Mary attempt at acquiring Marte is really all that can save Boston's offseason completely.

New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Dream pivot: Re-sign Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees weren't linked heavily to him, but they certainly could have used a right-handed hitting hit machine like Bichette. They could have easily made room for him, too, inserting him at shortstop or trading one of Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Ryan McMahon to make room for Bichette at second base or third base. Bichette coming off the board reinforces the need to re-sign Cody Bellinger.

The Yankees desperately need talent to surround Aaron Judge. I felt that they'd benefit from adding a bigger bat than Bellinger, like Bichette or Kyle Tucker, but with those players off the board, I'm not sure what the Yankees can realistically do other than re-sign Bellinger and hoping for the best.

The Yankees might not want to meet Bellinger's lavish demands, but at this point, with a lack of alternatives, Brian Cashman might not have a choice but to severely overpay to ensure the outfielder remains in the Bronx.