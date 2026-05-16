How the Pirates can fix their disastrous bullpen before it tanks their playoff hopes

The Pittsburgh Pirates are fourth in the Majors in runs scored and have the sixth-best rotation ERA in the league, yet they are only 24-21 on the year, good for a share of last place in the NL Central. Friday night's game is a perfect example of what's gone wrong for Pittsburgh, particularly lately. The Pirates led 8-3 after six innings, getting another solid start from Braxton Ashcraft and an offensive outburst against Aaron Nola, but the bullpen blew it from there. Three of the four relievers Pittsburgh used allowed at least one run, including Gregory Soto and Dennis Santana, the two best relievers Pittsburgh had to offer entering the year.

The Pirates have a 4.23 bullpen ERA on the year, good for 19th in the majors, and it's been even worse lately, as their 5.90 bullpen ERA in May would indicate. For the Pirates to snap their prolonged postseason drought, they'll need to make changes to improve their bullpen. While an Aroldis Chapman trade or anything like that is unlikely on May 16, the Pirates can make these realistic moves to improve the 'pen.

DFA Justin Lawrence

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Justin Lawrence | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It made sense for the Pirates to give Justin Lawrence, a pitcher who was subjected to pitching at Coors Field half the time, a shot, and to his credit, he pitched to a 0.51 ERA in 17 appearances for Pittsburgh last season. He was productive when healthy, but this season has been a completely different story.

Lawrence has a 6.06 ERA in 18 appearances, allowing 17 runs (11 earned) and 19 hits in 16.1 innings of work. He's already allowed three home runs and issued seven walks. Sure, he has struck out over a batter an inning, but when he isn't generating whiffs, he's either missing the zone or being far too hittable within it.

Lawrence is out of options, and it feels like his track record is substantial enough for the Pirates to come to the conclusion that he won't help this bullpen improve. Once Jared Jones returns from the IL, he should be taking Lawrence's spot, barring a reliever from Triple-A doing so even earlier.

Give Mason Montgomery more high leverage opportunities

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mason Montgomery | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

I get that he allowed a run on Friday, but Mason Montgomery had not allowed a run in any of his 12 appearances before that. He has a 0.68 ERA since April 10 and a 3.00 ERA in 18 appearances overall. By many measures, he has been Pittsburgh's best reliever this season, yet he has pitched beyond the seventh inning in a close game just twice this season.

The Pirates have leaned on Soto and Santana heavily late in games, but Montgomery is the best reliever they have right now. Command can be an issue at times, but he has a 34.2 percent strikeout rate, good for the 96th percentile. His stuff plays, and might be even better in tight late-game situations when adrenaline is really flowing.

Don Kelly has to give new guys chances late in games. Montgomery is pitching like a guy worthy of an opportunity to set up, if not close out games, for now.

Sign Andrew Chafin

Washington Nationals pitcher Andrew Chafin | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Pirates might've run into some good luck, bullpen-wise, as just a couple of weeks ago, Andrew Chafin was released by the Cincinnati Reds. That's right, the 35-year-old 12-year veteran who has pitched for eight different teams while rocking the sweet stache is free for the taking. As desperate as this may seem, he's worth a look.

Chafin might be older, but he remains reliable. Just last season, he posted a 2.41 ERA in 42 appearances for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels, and he held lefties to a .136 average and a .454 OPS. That'll play! This season, he allowed just one earned run in 9.1 innings for the Reds Triple-A team. Again, that'll play!

Chafin probably shouldn't be placed into high-leverage spots and probably shouldn't be used against many righties, but as a left-handed specialist, he makes a ton of sense, and with the Pirates' bullpen bleeding, this is worth a shot.

Trade for Bryan Abreu

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A trade for Chapman or any other elite reliever is unrealistic at this time, but the Pirates could look to buy low on a guy like Bryan Abreu. The right-hander has had a miserable year, posting a 8.56 ERA in 15 appearances for the Houston Astros and issuing 17 walks in just 13.2 innings of work, but there're reasons to think buying low would be a good idea.

First, the stuff is still good. Abreu still has a 30 percent strikeout rate and a 36 percent whiff rate, good for the 90th and 95th percentiles, respectively. His slider is still generating whiffs at a 44.4 percent clip. Now, his fastball, which is notably down by more than two MPH from last season, is proving to be way too hittable, but perhaps there's something mechanical that can be addressed.

At the end of the day, the Pirates should be in desperation mode, as the bullpen they've constructed is not good enough. The division is too strong for them to sit back and wait for things to maybe get better. Abreu should come cheap, given how he's performed this season and given that he's in a contract year, and perhaps a change of scenery can revive his season. Remember, Abreu was perhaps the best setup man in the sport just last season. This is a worthwhile gamble.

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