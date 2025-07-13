How to watch Giants vs Dodgers on Roku: Start time, streaming and more

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the San Francisco Giants on Roku Sports as part of the MLB Sunday Leadoff Series. Ohtani, who has the third most home runs in MLB this season with 32, will look to help the Dodgers get a stronger hold on the NL West division race. Though the Giants acquired Rafael Devers for a reason, he is expected to miss this game and be placed on the injured list.

Since his arrival in San Francisco, Devers has two home runs and is batting .214 in 24 games. Aside from the star power, this series is about which team will get the edge in the NL West standings. The Dodgers have a five-game lead on the Giants ahead of Sunday’s series finale.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

How to watch Dodgers vs. Giants on Roku

The MLB Sunday Leadoff Series is a new initiative from MLB. Marquee Sunday games used to be on Peacock, but was moved to Roku. Sunday’s game is one of 18 featured in the Roku series. It’s free to watch on the Roku Channel, with no subscription or sign up required. You can also watch on Roku products and on the Roku app. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

What channel is Dodgers vs. Giants on?

The Dodgers-Giants game won’t be on cable and will only be streamed on Roku. While it’s not ideal, it’s just one game. The good thing is it's free of charge so there’s no extra charge to watch the game, but it will require a streaming device to watch.

Taking the mound for the Dodgers is Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Robbie Ray will take the bump for the Giants.