How to watch Padres vs Twins on Roku: What both teams can gain from national broadcast

At first glance, a matchup between the San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins isn't all that interesting. I mean, the matchup is a mismatch on paper, especially after the Twins traded half of their team away at the trade deadline, and neither of these teams plays in a particularly big market.

With that being said, there's more for MLB fans to pay attention to than they might realize, and the fact that this series is currently tied at a game apiece entering Sunday's rubber match somewhat proves that. Each of these teams can gain something from being on National TV. Here's how this National TV game can be viewed.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

How to watch Padres vs. Twins on Roku

While MLB fans might groan at any game that's exclusively on National TV, Roku games are actually quite simple to watch. For those with Roku devices, MLB fans can find the game advertised on the home screen and watch it using their Roku credentials. For those who don't have a Roku device it might take a bit more work, but it's still very easy to tune in.

TheRokuChannel.com will show the game, and people can also choose to download the Roku app on IOS, Android and any smart TV device. This game won't be available locally, but with plenty of options for both Roku users and non-Roku users, it's free and easy for fans to tune in, which is really how it should be.

What the Padres can gain from national broadcast

The Padres acquiring Mason Miller at the trade deadline captured national attention, but as good as Milller is, he has not been the most impactful addition that the team has made. The Padres made an under-the-radar move, acquiring both Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano from the Baltimore Orioles. O'Hearn was an All-Star and he's played pretty well with the Padres, but Laureano is the player who deserves more shine.

Laureano, a player known more for his dynamic throwing arm than his bat, was enjoying a breakout season with Baltimore prior to the trade and all he's done in San Diego is step his game up even further. The 31-year-old is slashing .307/.358/.594 with seven home runs and 23 RBI in 27 games since the trade.

The Padres had a need in their outfield prior to the trade and Laureano has been more impactful than anyone could've expected. This game being nationally televised gives MLB fans a look at a player who could be a key X-Factor in October.

What the Twins can gain from national broadcast

Admittedly, the Twins don't have much to play for right now. They're 13 games under .500 and, as mentioned above, traded literally half of their active roster away at the trade deadline. With that being said, the youth movement is in full force, and it's time for the MLB world to learn how good Luke Keaschall is.

Keaschall, a top 50-ish prospect prior to his mid-April call-up, missed substantial time after fracturing his forearm just seven games into his MLB career, but all he's done before and after the injury is hit. Overall, he's slashing .311/.402/.509 with four home runs and 18 RBI in 29 MLB games. While he's gone 0-for-8 in this series, Keaschall still has an .870 OPS in August and he looks like one of the best young players in the sport.

If the Twins are going to be any good in the not-too-distant future, their homegrown talent like Keaschall will have to perform at a very high level. The Twins getting this kind of production from Keaschall, albeit in a small sample, gives Twins fans a semblance of hope. If he's able to perform like this on a depleted roster coming off a major injury, Keaschall might establish himself as one of the best second basemen in the American League before too long.