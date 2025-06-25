How to watch Paul Skenes vs. Jacob Misiorowski: Pirates-Brewers start time, streaming and more

With 30 teams in the league and schedules being juggled constantly, it's not all that often that we actually get to see two of the most electric starting pitchers in MLB face off against each other in the regular season. But that's exactly what we're getting on Wednesday afternoon, as NL Cy Young contender Paul Skenes leads the Pittsburgh Pirates against Milwaukee Brewers rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski. And thankfully, you don't have to be in a local market to watch this showdown live and for free.

Skenes likely needs no introduction at this point. He nearly won Cy Young honors as a rookie and has been more or less just as dominant this season, despite the dysfunction that seems to be constantly swirling around him in Pittsburgh. He's allowed more than two earned runs in a start just twice all year, and he's pitched into the seventh inning in 10 of his 16 outings to date. He is, quite simply, as sturdy as it gets on the mound.

And yet you could argue that he should get second billing this afternoon. Sure, Misiorowski has made just two starts in his MLB career, but he didn't give up a single hit over his first 11 innings. With a triple-digits fastball and absolutely wicked cutter/slider, he has some of the most jaw-dropping stuff we've seen in recent memory, and getting to see how the league adjusts to him is appointment viewing as he settled into the big leagues.

If you like great pitching, you're in luck. And thankfully, fans all around the country will be able to tune in to watch this matchup for free.

How to watch Pirates vs. Brewers on MLB.tv

MLB makes almost all out-of-market games during the regular season available for streaming through its MLB.tv service. But usually, fans need to pay for a subscription, which costs $149.99 for the year or $29.99 a month. Luckily though, the league will often choose one game to highligh as its free game of the day, making it available even to those who don't subscribe. And on Wednesday, that free game of the day just happens to be Pirates vs. Brewers.

What does that mean for you, assuming you don't live in either Pittsburgh or Milwaukee? Just log on to MLB.tv, and click on the Pirates-Brewers icon in order to start streaming. You'll be able to watch the entire game for free, without having to subscribe or enter any login information. Although it's important to note that blackout restrictions do apply, meaning that those in the Pittsburgh or Milwaukee areas might not be able to stream if it conflicts with local broadcasting rights.

What time does Pirates vs. Brewers start?

The Pirates and Brewers are playing a Wednesday matinee, with first pitch from American Family Field scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. CT. The two teams have split the first two games of this three-game set, with Pittsburgh taking the opener 5-4 on Monday and Milwaukee answering back with a 9-3 win on Tuesday night. The Brewers currently sit at 44-36, 2.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.