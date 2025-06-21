Longest hitless innings streak: Jacob Misiorowski is approaching MLB history

Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski has gotten off to arguably the most impressive beginning to a career in MLB history. He's been uniquely dominant upon joining The Show, no matter which way you look at it; the franchise appears to have found its next ace.

Misiorowski sure seems destined for stardom, even after getting jinxed by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He's done things no one in the Modern Era has in just his first two MLB outings. The hard-throwing 23-year-old is rewriting record books.

For example, Misiorowski absurdly has more wins than hits allowed thus far; he's the only pitcher to do so since 1900 (h/t Opta Stats). Moreover, the hard-throwing right-hander tossed 11 no-hit innings to open his journey in the Majors, the most for a newcomer starter in over 100 years!

With that in mind, let's see how Misiorowski's hitless run stacks up to some of baseball's greatest arms ever.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Where does Jacob Misiorowski's hitless innings streak rank in MLB history?

Player Team Dates Innings Dennis Eckersley Cleveland Guardians May 25-June 3, 1977 21 Max Scherzer Washington Nationals June 14-26, 2015 16 Dwight Gooden New York Yankees May 8-14, 1996 16 Mike Scott* Houston Astros Sept. 20-Oct. 2, 1986 16 Steve Busby Kansas City Royals June 14-24, 1974 16 Nolan Ryan* Los Angeles Angels July 15-19, 1973 16 Jacob Misiorowski Milwaukee Brewers June 12-20, 2025 11

As you can see, what Misiorowski did as soon as he arrived to the Majors doesn't happen often. Toronto Blue Jays veteran right-hander Max Scherzer was the most recent extended hitless streak mentioned — roughly a decade ago. It speaks to the rarity of this level of excellence.

If you're on a list with legends like Nolan Ryan and Dwight Gooden, that means something is going well. Every hurler named above except Steve Busby has earned Cy Young honors and/or is a Hall of Famer. Dennis Eckersley has accomplished both feats, and Scherzer will join him whenever he hangs up the cleats. In other words, Misiorowski is keeping lofty company and on an all-time trajectory.

All good things eventually come to an end, as personified by Misiorowski finally surrendering a two-run home run to Minnesota Twins slugger Byron Buxton. However, he didn't allow any further damage in Milwaukee's 17-6 victory, and folded Minnesota infielder Willi Castro like a pretzel on a nasty 96-mile-per-hour slider.

Milwaukee has a burgeoning superstar on its hands in Misiorowski. He's wasted no time etching himself alongside household names. Two games, to be exact.