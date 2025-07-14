How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Channel, time and streaming info

It’s MLB All-Star week and the best professional baseball players are set for some friendly competition in the Midsummer Classic. The American and National League players participating in this year’s All-Star game were voted on by fans. In the American League, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge received the highest votes, while LA Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani received the most votes in the National League.

This year’s All-Star week is hosted by Truist Park and the Atlanta Braves. Events have been going on all week with the big events taking place early next week. The All-Star Game, the main and final event of the week, will be Tuesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know from how to watch it, stream it, the rosters and more!

Full 2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters

NL roster, reserves and pitchers

PLAYER TEAM POSITION Will Smith LA Dodgers Catcher Freedie Freeman LA Dodgers First Base Ketel Martel Arizona Diamondbacks Second Base Manny Machado San Diego Padres Third Base Francisco Lindor New York Mets Shortstop Ronald Acuña Jr. Atlanta Braves Outfield Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs Outfield Kyle Tucker Chicago Cubs Outfield Shohei Ohtani LA Dodgers Designated Hitter Hunter Goodman Colorado Rockies Catcher (reserve) Pete Alonso New York Mets Infielder (reserve) Elly De La Cruz Cincinnati Reds Infielder (reserve) Brendan Donovan St. Louis Cardinals Infielder (reserve) Matt Olson Atlanta Braves Infielder (reserve) Eugenio Suárez Arizona Diamondbacks Infielder (reserve) Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies DH (reserve) Corbin Carroll Arizona Diamondbacks Outfielder (reserve) Kyle Stowers Miami Marlins Outfield (reserve) Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres Outfield (reserve) James Wood Washington Nationals Outfield (reserve) Clayton Kershaw LA Dodgers Pitcher Chris Sale Atlanta Braves Pitcher Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Logan Webb San Francisco Giants Pitcher Robbie Ray San Francisco Giants Pitcher Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher MacKenzie Gore Washington Nationals Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto LA Dodgers Pitcher Matthew Boyd Chicago Cubs Pitcher Andrew Abbott Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Edwin Diaz New York Mets Pitcher (reliever) Jason Adam San Diego Padres Pitcher (reliever) Randy Rodriguez San Francisco Giants Pitcher (reliever) Robert Suarez San Diego Padres Pitcher (reliever)

While Judge and Ohtani highlight their respective rosters, there’s a whole lot of star power set to take the stage in Atlanta. One notable player that will miss the All-Star Game is Boston Red Sox third baseman, Alex Bregman, who was listed as a reserve on the AL roster. Also out is starting third baseman José Ramíez of the Cleveland Guardians, who will be replaced by Houston Astros’ Issac Paredes.

On the NL roster, Chris Sale and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will not be pitching in the All-Star Game. This year’s Legend Pick, which is chosen by the commissioner, is Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

AL roster, reserves and pitchers

PLAYER TEAM POSITION Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners Catcher Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays First Base Gleyber Torres Detroit Tigers Second Base José Ramírez Cleveland Guardians Third Base Jacob Wilson Oakland Athletics Shortstop Aaron Judge New York Yankees Outfield Javier Báez Detroit Tigers Outfield Riley Greene Detroit Tigers Outfield Ryan O'Hearn Baltimore Orioles Designated Hitter Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays Catcher (reserve) Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays Infielder (reserve) Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays Infielder (reserve) Alex Bregman Boston Red Sox Infielder (reserve) Jazz Chisholm Jr. New York Yankees Infielder (reserve) Jeremy Peña Houston Astros Infielder (reserve) Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City Royals Infielder (reserve) Junior Caminero Tampa Bay Rays Infielder (reserve) Issac Paredes Houston Astros Infielder (reserve) Brent Rooker Oaklan Athletics DH (reserve) Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins Outfielder (reserve) Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians Outfielder (reserve) Julio Rodríguez Seattle Mariners Outfielder (reserve) Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers Pitcher Garrett Crochet Boston Red Sox Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi LA Angels Pitcher Max Fried New York Yankees Pitcher Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers Pitcher Shane Smith Chicago White Sox Pitcher Hunter Brown Houston Astros Pitcher Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals Pitcher Bryan Woo Seattle Mariners Pitcher Aroldis Chapman Boston Red Sox Pitcher (reliever) Josh Hader Houston Astros Pitcher (reliever) Andres Muños Seattle Mariners Pitcher (reliever)

What time does the All-Star Game start?

The All-Star game will start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15 in Atlanta.

What channel is the game on?

This year’s All-Star Game will air on FOX. According to Fox Sports, this is the 26th time FOX is hosting the Midsummer Classic.

How fans can stream the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

If you don’t have cable TV and want to stream the All-Star Game, there are a few alternative ways to watch. The All-Star game will stream on Fubo as well as YouTube TV. You can also stream through the Fox Sports app.