How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Channel, time and streaming info

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 MLB All-Star Game next week.
ByWynston Wilcox|
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

It’s MLB All-Star week and the best professional baseball players are set for some friendly competition in the Midsummer Classic. The American and National League players participating in this year’s All-Star game were voted on by fans. In the American League, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge received the highest votes, while LA Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani received the most votes in the National League. 

This year’s All-Star week is hosted by Truist Park and the Atlanta Braves. Events have been going on all week with the big events taking place early next week. The All-Star Game, the main and final event of the week, will be Tuesday night. 

Here’s everything you need to know from how to watch it, stream it, the rosters and more!

Full 2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters

NL roster, reserves and pitchers

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

Will Smith

LA Dodgers

Catcher

Freedie Freeman

LA Dodgers

First Base

Ketel Martel

Arizona Diamondbacks

Second Base

Manny Machado

San Diego Padres

Third Base

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets

Shortstop

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves

Outfield

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs

Outfield

Kyle Tucker

Chicago Cubs

Outfield

Shohei Ohtani

LA Dodgers

Designated Hitter

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies

Catcher (reserve)

Pete Alonso

New York Mets

Infielder (reserve)

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds

Infielder (reserve)

Brendan Donovan

St. Louis Cardinals

Infielder (reserve)

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves

Infielder (reserve)

Eugenio Suárez

Arizona Diamondbacks

Infielder (reserve)

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies

DH (reserve)

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks

Outfielder (reserve)

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins

Outfield (reserve)

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres

Outfield (reserve)

James Wood

Washington Nationals

Outfield (reserve)

Clayton Kershaw

LA Dodgers

Pitcher

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves

Pitcher

Zack Wheeler

Philadelphia Phillies

Pitcher

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pitcher

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants

Pitcher

Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants

Pitcher

Freddy Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers

Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore

Washington Nationals

Pitcher

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

LA Dodgers

Pitcher

Matthew Boyd

Chicago Cubs

Pitcher

Andrew Abbott

Cincinnati Reds

Pitcher

Edwin Diaz

New York Mets

Pitcher (reliever)

Jason Adam

San Diego Padres

Pitcher (reliever)

Randy Rodriguez

San Francisco Giants

Pitcher (reliever)

Robert Suarez

San Diego Padres

Pitcher (reliever)

While Judge and Ohtani highlight their respective rosters, there’s a whole lot of star power set to take the stage in Atlanta. One notable player that will miss the All-Star Game is Boston Red Sox third baseman, Alex Bregman, who was listed as a reserve on the AL roster. Also out is starting third baseman José Ramíez of the Cleveland Guardians, who will be replaced by Houston Astros’ Issac Paredes. 

On the NL roster, Chris Sale and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will not be pitching in the All-Star Game. This year’s Legend Pick, which is chosen by the commissioner, is Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. 

AL roster, reserves and pitchers

PLAYER

TEAM

POSITION

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners

Catcher

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays

First Base

Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers

Second Base

José Ramírez

Cleveland Guardians

Third Base

Jacob Wilson

Oakland Athletics

Shortstop

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees

Outfield

Javier Báez

Detroit Tigers

Outfield

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers

Outfield

Ryan O'Hearn

Baltimore Orioles

Designated Hitter

Alejandro Kirk

Toronto Blue Jays

Catcher (reserve)

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays

Infielder (reserve)

Brandon Lowe

Tampa Bay Rays

Infielder (reserve)

Alex Bregman

Boston Red Sox

Infielder (reserve)

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees

Infielder (reserve)

Jeremy Peña

Houston Astros

Infielder (reserve)

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals

Infielder (reserve)

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays

Infielder (reserve)

Issac Paredes

Houston Astros

Infielder (reserve)

Brent Rooker

Oaklan Athletics

DH (reserve)

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins

Outfielder (reserve)

Steven Kwan

Cleveland Guardians

Outfielder (reserve)

Julio Rodríguez

Seattle Mariners

Outfielder (reserve)

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers

Pitcher

Garrett Crochet

Boston Red Sox

Pitcher

Yusei Kikuchi

LA Angels

Pitcher

Max Fried

New York Yankees

Pitcher

Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers

Pitcher

Shane Smith

Chicago White Sox

Pitcher

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros

Pitcher

Kris Bubic

Kansas City Royals

Pitcher

Bryan Woo

Seattle Mariners

Pitcher

Aroldis Chapman

Boston Red Sox

Pitcher (reliever)

Josh Hader

Houston Astros

Pitcher (reliever)

Andres Muños

Seattle Mariners

Pitcher (reliever)

What time does the All-Star Game start?

The All-Star game will start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15 in Atlanta. 

What channel is the game on?

This year’s All-Star Game will air on FOX. According to Fox Sports, this is the 26th time FOX is hosting the Midsummer Classic. 

How fans can stream the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

If you don’t have cable TV and want to stream the All-Star Game, there are a few alternative ways to watch. The All-Star game will stream on Fubo as well as YouTube TV. You can also stream through the Fox Sports app.

