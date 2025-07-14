How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Channel, time and streaming info

It’s MLB All-Star week and the best professional baseball players are set for some friendly competition in the Midsummer Classic. The American and National League players participating in this year’s All-Star game were voted on by fans. In the American League, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge received the highest votes, while LA Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani received the most votes in the National League.
This year’s All-Star week is hosted by Truist Park and the Atlanta Braves. Events have been going on all week with the big events taking place early next week. The All-Star Game, the main and final event of the week, will be Tuesday night.
Here’s everything you need to know from how to watch it, stream it, the rosters and more!
Full 2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters
NL roster, reserves and pitchers
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
Will Smith
LA Dodgers
Catcher
Freedie Freeman
LA Dodgers
First Base
Ketel Martel
Arizona Diamondbacks
Second Base
Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
Third Base
Francisco Lindor
New York Mets
Shortstop
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Atlanta Braves
Outfield
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Chicago Cubs
Outfield
Kyle Tucker
Chicago Cubs
Outfield
Shohei Ohtani
LA Dodgers
Designated Hitter
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
Catcher (reserve)
Pete Alonso
New York Mets
Infielder (reserve)
Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
Infielder (reserve)
Brendan Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals
Infielder (reserve)
Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves
Infielder (reserve)
Eugenio Suárez
Arizona Diamondbacks
Infielder (reserve)
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
DH (reserve)
Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
Outfielder (reserve)
Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
Outfield (reserve)
Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres
Outfield (reserve)
James Wood
Washington Nationals
Outfield (reserve)
Clayton Kershaw
LA Dodgers
Pitcher
Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
Pitcher
Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies
Pitcher
Paul Skenes
Pittsburgh Pirates
Pitcher
Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants
Pitcher
Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
Pitcher
Freddy Peralta
Milwaukee Brewers
Pitcher
MacKenzie Gore
Washington Nationals
Pitcher
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
LA Dodgers
Pitcher
Matthew Boyd
Chicago Cubs
Pitcher
Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
Pitcher
Edwin Diaz
New York Mets
Pitcher (reliever)
Jason Adam
San Diego Padres
Pitcher (reliever)
Randy Rodriguez
San Francisco Giants
Pitcher (reliever)
Robert Suarez
San Diego Padres
Pitcher (reliever)
While Judge and Ohtani highlight their respective rosters, there’s a whole lot of star power set to take the stage in Atlanta. One notable player that will miss the All-Star Game is Boston Red Sox third baseman, Alex Bregman, who was listed as a reserve on the AL roster. Also out is starting third baseman José Ramíez of the Cleveland Guardians, who will be replaced by Houston Astros’ Issac Paredes.
On the NL roster, Chris Sale and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will not be pitching in the All-Star Game. This year’s Legend Pick, which is chosen by the commissioner, is Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
AL roster, reserves and pitchers
PLAYER
TEAM
POSITION
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
Catcher
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays
First Base
Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
Second Base
José Ramírez
Cleveland Guardians
Third Base
Jacob Wilson
Oakland Athletics
Shortstop
Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
Outfield
Javier Báez
Detroit Tigers
Outfield
Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
Outfield
Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles
Designated Hitter
Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher (reserve)
Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
Infielder (reserve)
Brandon Lowe
Tampa Bay Rays
Infielder (reserve)
Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox
Infielder (reserve)
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
New York Yankees
Infielder (reserve)
Jeremy Peña
Houston Astros
Infielder (reserve)
Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals
Infielder (reserve)
Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays
Infielder (reserve)
Issac Paredes
Houston Astros
Infielder (reserve)
Brent Rooker
Oaklan Athletics
DH (reserve)
Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
Outfielder (reserve)
Steven Kwan
Cleveland Guardians
Outfielder (reserve)
Julio Rodríguez
Seattle Mariners
Outfielder (reserve)
Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
Pitcher
Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
Pitcher
Yusei Kikuchi
LA Angels
Pitcher
Max Fried
New York Yankees
Pitcher
Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
Pitcher
Shane Smith
Chicago White Sox
Pitcher
Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
Pitcher
Kris Bubic
Kansas City Royals
Pitcher
Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
Pitcher
Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
Pitcher (reliever)
Josh Hader
Houston Astros
Pitcher (reliever)
Andres Muños
Seattle Mariners
Pitcher (reliever)
What time does the All-Star Game start?
The All-Star game will start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15 in Atlanta.
What channel is the game on?
This year’s All-Star Game will air on FOX. According to Fox Sports, this is the 26th time FOX is hosting the Midsummer Classic.
How fans can stream the 2025 MLB All-Star Game
If you don’t have cable TV and want to stream the All-Star Game, there are a few alternative ways to watch. The All-Star game will stream on Fubo as well as YouTube TV. You can also stream through the Fox Sports app.