How to watch Yankees vs. Orioles on Roku: Start time, streaming and more

It's been a bumpy week for the New York Yankees, who got swept at Fenway Park by the Boston Red Sox and then lost the first three of a home series against the Los Angeles Angels — all while going more than three full games without scoring a single run. But the offense has shown signs of getting back on track, including a nine-run outburst in a win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. With their lead in the AL East whittled down to just 1.5 games, New York will need to keep that momentum going in the series finale on Sunday as they take on the O's live on Roku.

Wait, what? Yes, you read that right: Sunday's game will be broadcast exclusively on the Roku Channel, as part of the streaming service's Sunday Leadoff package this season. For baseball fans with Roku already at their disposal, this is no big deal. For those who do not have access, though, it's bad news.

How to watch Yankees vs. Orioles on Roku

Don't panic; watching MLB games on the Roku Channel isn't as difficult as it might appear. All Sunday Leadoff games will available to stream for free online at TheRokuChannel.com, as well as via the Roku Channel app on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices. You don't need a subscription for any of the above; simply log on to the website or download the app on your device of choice and start streaming.

What channel is Yankees vs. Orioles on?

We should note, though, that Sunday's Yankees vs. Orioles game will not be available locally for fans in the New York or Baltimore areas. You won't able to watch on your usual station; instead, your best bet is to follow the rules listed above and stream the game online.

Again, the Yankees-Orioles game will air on the Roku Channel, rather than any television channel. You can stream it through your web browser or on an Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Google TV or other device. Like the other Sunday Leadoff games, it also comes with a special start time: First pitch is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET. Dean Kremer will get the ball for Baltimore, while the Yankees will turn to rookie Will Warren on the mound.