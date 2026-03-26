How to watch every MLB team's regular season games in 2026: TV schedule, streaming info and blackout rules

Spring training is fun and all, but the real fun starts now. Opening Day is upon us, meaning that games for the next six-ish months count. The games counting for something means that even casual MLB fans will now be eager to spend their nights in front of their televisions watching their favorite teams (or some of the most fun teams). Unfortunately, watching the games isn't an easy feat for many.

Blackouts and the multitude of options needed to watch games make it difficult to tune in for all 162 or even close to it for some. With that in mind, here's how games can be watched using basic cable or streaming services, and information on blackouts.

How to watch MLB regular season games on TV: A complete guide

The regular season begins on Wednesday, March 25, and runs through Sunday, September 27. We have six full months of games that matter before the postseason begins - that's awesome.

Unfortunately, as was the case in the olden days, watching games exclusively with cable won't guarantee you access to all 162 games involving your favorite team. It will, however, give you access to most of their contests. Here's a look at each team's primary broadcast partner.

Team Primary Broadcast Partner Arizona Diamondbacks Dbacks.TV Athletics NBC Bay Area Atlanta Braves Braves.TV Baltimore Orioles MASN Boston Red Sox NESN Chicago Cubs Marquee Chicago White Sox CHSN Cincinnati Reds Reds.TV Cleveland Guardians CLEGuardians.TV Colorado Rockies Rockies.TV Detroit Tigers Detroit SportsNet Houston Astros Space City Kansas City Royals Royals.TV Los Angeles Angels Angels.TV Los Angeles Dodgers Spectrum Miami Marlins Marlins.TV Milwaukee Brewers Brewers.TV Minnesota Twins Twins.TV New York Mets SNY New York Yankees YES Philadelphia Phillies NBC Sports Philly Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Sports Network San Diego Padres Padres.TV San Francisco Giants NBC Bay Area Seattle Mariners Mariners.TV St. Louis Cardinals Cardinals.TV Tampa Bay Rays Rays.TV Texas Rangers Rangers RSN Toronto Blue Jays Sportsnet Washington Nationals Nationals.TV

Teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds and other teams that were previously part of the FanDuel Sports Network, or were carried by other RSN's that are no longer able to afford working with MLB teams, will have their games broadcast by MLB. The deals these teams have with MLB won't give them the kind of obscene amounts of money that other teams get through their TV deals, but it's better than nothing. At the very least, owners know their games will be broadcast and they'll make some money no matter what.

MLB national TV channels

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While most of the games will be broadcast on the channels above, there are a select few each week that will be shown exclusively on national TV channels.

NBC/Peacock

NBC's MLB return commences on traditional Opening Day with a doubleheader, but they will primarily host Sunday Night Baseball, which used to be on ESPN. NBC is essentially broadcasting what ESPN used to on Sundays and throughout the MLB season - here's hoping they can do a better job.

FOX Sports

FOX has been a staple in MLB for quite some time, and that will remain the case in 2026. Not only will the network host its traditional Saturday doubleheader, but it will continue to host the All-Star Game and much of the postseason.

Apple TV

Games are nationally televised beyond traditional cable, and Apple TV is an example of that. The streaming service began hosting a Friday doubleheader a couple of years ago and will continue to do so in 2026.

Netflix

Netflix is the newest addition to the MLB broadcast landscape. It plays host to Wednesday's regular season opener, and will also be the home of the Home Run Derby and the Field Of Dreams game in August.

How to stream MLB regular season games

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

One way or another, MLB games can be viewed; you'll just have to jump through hoops sometimes. This is especially the case for the cord-cutters looking to stream as many games as possible. Most games can be viewed on MLB.TV, either through the website or through the MLB app, but for a fee. The only exceptions are games that are exclusively broadcast on national networks and, of course, games you are blacked out from watching.

MLB TV annually: $149.99

In-market RSN subscriptions: $19.99/month

MLB TV on Fubo: $29.99/month

A cool new addition for the streamers is that MLB has partnered with ESPN, allowing MLB.TV to be available in ESPN Unlimited. New yearly subscribers receive a free month of ESPN Unlimited.

For the local games, MLB.TV is your best bet to watch games. For the national games, you'll have to use streaming services like Peacock, Netflix or Apple TV to tune in. Being a MLB fan in 2026 can be pretty costly, and that annoyance doesn't even include the burden blackouts are.

MLB's blackout restrictions continue to frustrate fans

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blackouts have infuriated fans for quite some time, and unfortunately, they aren't going away - at least not now. The hope is that this will be a point of emphasis in the next CBA negotiations, but there's a lot for MLB and the MLBPA to figure out. The purpose of blackouts is not only for local broadcasters to make as much money as possible by trying to convince cable companies to pay to host the RSN, but also to drive fans to actually go to the games, rather than relying on every contest being available on TV.

Games broadcast by MLB are not blacked out for local residents as long as they've paid to have an in-market RSN subscription, but games broadcast by local RSN's do get blacked out for fans in and around that area. For example, some fans in Iowa are blacked out of watching as many as six teams.

Blackouts go beyond the RSN's, too, as games that are exclusively on national channels like FOX and Netflix are not available to be watched in other ways, even on MLB.TV. This means you must pay to watch on these platforms in some way, or you'll end up missing the game. Yes, even if you pay to watch your team through MLB.TV, there will be games you cannot watch.

It's hard and expensive to watch all 162 games, which only hurts the sport. Yet, it's the reality we live in.