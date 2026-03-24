The MLB.TV index: 15 most entertaining teams to watch this year

There are 15 MLB games to watch almost every night, but not every one is created equally. Some teams stand out more than others, for varying reasons, particularly when it comes to watching them on television. Whether it’s star power, young talent, broadcast quality, ballpark atmosphere or just how competitive they are, some teams are simply worth prioritizing.

With that in mind, we ranked the most watchable MLB teams, using the five categories above to give a final score. Let's dive in.

15. Kansas City Royals (13.5)

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Star Power: 3.5

3.5 Competitive Ranking: 3

3 Young Talent: 3

3 Broadcast: 2

2 Ballpark: 2.5

The Kansas City Royals have arguably the best player in the world not named Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge on their team. Bobby Witt Jr. is must-see TV even when he isn't hitting, as we've seen in the WBC. The Royals have other talent worth watching, like Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia. Salvador Perez is just 15 home runs away from dethroning George Brett as the franchise's all-time home run leader. Their rotation, led by southpaws Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic, is one of the most underrated in the game. Their bullpen has a rock-solid late-game duo to lean on in Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estevez.

With all of that being said, I question whether the Royals can score enough runs to win enough games, even in a relatively weak AL Central. And I question whether Jac Caglianone can make enough contact to showcase his immense power. Plus, the Royals' broadcast is nothing special, and while Kauffman Stadium is very nice, it's rarely packed. Witt is an amazing watch, but the rest of the roster and the environment in Kansas City isn't good enough to put the Royals any higher than this.

14. Athletics (13.5)

Athletics designated hitter Nick Kurtz | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Star Power: 3.5

3.5 Competitive Ranking: 2.5

2.5 Young Talent: 5

5 Broadcast : 1.5

: 1.5 Ballpark: 1

The Athletics could be much higher on this list when the season is over. They have more talent than you'd expect, with Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson and Brent Rooker leading the way. Heck, the A's finished just outside of the top 10 in runs scored in 2025 and could be even better this season. From a strictly offensive standpoint, they deserve to be higher.

There's more that goes into the ranking than just offensive firepower, though. The pitching makes the A's long shots to be serious postseason threats (although their lack of pitching could lead to some fun offensive shootouts). The broadcast booth is underwhelming, and they play half the time in a minor league stadium. They're very fun, and they play most of the time in the late window when there aren't as many games to choose from, but they're clearly flawed when it comes to being must-watch.

13. Pittsburgh Pirates (15)

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Star Power: 2.5

2.5 Competitive Ranking: 2.5

2.5 Young Talent: 5

5 Broadcast: 2

2 Ballpark: 3

The Pittsburgh Pirates have Paul Skenes, arguably the best and most popular starting pitcher in the sport, and he boosts their score a lot. They also have Konnor Griffin, one of the best prospects I have ever seen, fighting for a spot on the Opening Day roster. Their perfect young talent rating assumes Griffin (and Bubba Chandler) is in the big leagues most, if not the entire season.

Unfortunately, the lack of talent around these young stars is what holds the Pirates back. They should be a scrappy team in Wild Card contention thanks to their offensive upgrades, but I'm not sure the likes of Brandon Lowe, Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna will have people flocking to their TVs or to PNC Park. Speaking of that ballpark, it might be the nicest in the sport, but the lack of attendance lowers that score.

12. Milwaukee Brewers (16.5)

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Star Power : 2

: 2 Competitive Ranking : 3.5

: 3.5 Young Talent : 4

: 4 Broadcast : 4

: 4 Ballpark: 3

The Milwaukee Brewers aren't a team for everybody. They're a scrappy bunch built on speed and defense more than power. They've built a consistent regular season winner, which is impressive, but their style of baseball hasn't proven to be conducive to winning in the postseason, and doesn't draw many casual fans, especially since they lack star power.

With that being said, the Brewers should be a good team once again, they have an absurd amount of young talent, and Brian Anderson is one of the best broadcasters in the game.

11. New York Yankees (17.5)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Star Power : 5

: 5 Competitive Ranking : 4

: 4 Young Talent : 2

: 2 Broadcast : 2.5

: 2.5 Ballpark: 4

The New York Yankees have arguably the second-most exciting player in the sport, Aaron Judge, leading the way. They also figure to be one of the best teams in the American League, and play at a ballpark that's loud and packed every night. There are a couple of things that hold them back, though.

The young talent is fairly non-existent beyond Cam Schlittler, with Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez likely to spend most of the year in Triple-A, and the broadcast booth, with Michael Kay, is not nearly as good as many others. The Yankees should win a lot, and Judge is always must-see TV, but there isn't enough beyond that to get them into the top 10.

10. Atlanta Braves (17.5)

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Star Power : 4

: 4 Competitive Ranking : 3.5

: 3.5 Young Talent : 2

: 2 Broadcast : 4

: 4 Ballpark: 4

The Atlanta Braves are a veteran-led team without much young talent beyond Drake Baldwin, but they're also a team with a lot of star power. It wouldn't be shocking at all to see the Braves end the season with the NL MVP (Ronald Acuña Jr.), the NL Cy Young winner (Chris Sale), the NL home run leader (Matt Olson), and the NL strikeout leader (Spencer Strider). This doesn't even include All-Stars like Austin Riley and Drake Baldwin. A lot will have to go right health-wise, obviously, but the talent is there for this team to win a lot of games.

Beyond the talent, can we talk about the Braves' gameday experience? Truist Park is packed to the brim just about every night, the Battery is one of the most electric atmospheres in any ballpark, and the broadcast booth, particularly with Brandon Gaudin as the play-by-play announcer, is entertaining.

9. Baltimore Orioles (18)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Star Power : 4

: 4 Competitive Ranking : 3.5

: 3.5 Young Talent : 4

: 4 Broadcast : 3

: 3 Ballpark: 4

The Baltimore Orioles are a sneaky team worth paying attention to. Last season was a disaster, but not only is Gunnar Henderson healthy and impressing this spring, but the Orioles signed Pete Alonso and Chris Bassitt, and they traded for Taylor Ward and Shane Baz. This team should be contenders despite playing in a brutally tough AL East, and it has a lot going for it when it comes to watchability.

The stars shine bright, with Henderson and Alonso leading the charge. The young talent is evident, with Samuel Basallo, one of the top prospects in all of baseball, entering his first full MLB season. Not only is Camden Yards a beautiful ballpark, but the atmosphere there is underrated when the O's are winning, thanks to the bird bath. There are some pitching concerns, but this team should hit and win at a much higher level, making them very fun to watch.

8. Detroit Tigers (18.5)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Star Power : 4

: 4 Competitive Ranking : 3.5

: 3.5 Young Talent: 4

4 Broadcast : 4.5

: 4.5 Ballpark: 2.5

2026 should be a fascinating season for the Detroit Tigers for a ton of reasons. Tarik Skubal is a free agent after the year — will he play out the entire season in Detroit? Kevin McGonigle is one of the top prospects in the sport — how will he do? Will he make the Opening Day roster? Will Framber Valdez be worth the absurd price tag he got? Will Max Clark debut later in the year?

In addition to wanting the answer to all of these questions, there are several reasons to watch the Tigers. The team should win the AL Central, Skubal is the best pitcher in the world, and McGonigle could be an immediate star. Plus, Jason Benetti is one of the best broadcasters in the game, and perhaps with a boost in expectations, Comerica Park could be more full than usual.

7. Boston Red Sox (19)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Star Power : 3.5

: 3.5 Competitive Ranking : 4

: 4 Young Talent : 4.5

: 4.5 Broadcast : 2

: 2 Ballpark: 5

The Boston Red Sox are a team built on run prevention, and while that isn't always sexy, they should win a lot of games. Garrett Crochet leads an outstanding starting rotation, and even while the lineup lacks power, they should score enough runs, especially with Roman Anthony leading the charge.

Anthony alone makes the Red Sox very watchable, as he has the potential to be in the MVP conversation at age 21. A day that has Anthony in the lineup, Crochet on the mound, and is played at Fenway Park, is appointment television. They don't have the star power or the broadcast booth to sneak into the top five, but the Red Sox should be a fun watch nonetheless. They're a Don Orsillo away from really climbing up the rankings.

6. Chicago Cubs (19.5)

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Star Power : 2

: 2 Competitive Ranking : 4

: 4 Young Talent : 4

: 4 Broadcast : 4.5

: 4.5 Ballpark: 5

Losing Kyle Tucker to free agency hurts, as it leaves the Chicago Cubs without much star power. As good as Pete Crow-Armstrong is, I'm not sure I'd call him, Alex Bregman, or really anyone else on the roster must-see TV. With that being said, everything else about this Cubs team should make them a very fun watch.

They're the NL Central favorites after signing Bregman and trading for Edward Cabrera. They have a ton of young talent, led by PCA, Cade Horton and Moises Ballesteros. Boog Sciambi is awesome in the booth, and Wrigley Field is iconic. Even without the star power, a competitive Cubs team at Wrigley Field is so fun to watch.

5. Seattle Mariners (20)

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Star Power : 4.5

: 4.5 Competitive Ranking : 4.5

: 4.5 Young Talent: 3.5

3.5 Broadcast : 4.5

: 4.5 Ballpark: 3.5

The Seattle Mariners made it to Game 7 of the ALCS last season, and had Dan Wilson used Andres Munoz in that contest earlier, who knows how their year might've ended? They're running back much of the same group, and added Brendan Donovan, a perfect fit, into the top of their lineup, This team is in the World Series conversation, and checks almost every box.

The star power is evident, with Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and one of the league's best rotations. The young talent is evident, with Cole Young expected to make the team and guys like Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo not too far behind. The broadcast booth is awesome, and T-Mobile Park can be a very fun environment, too.

4. Philadelphia Phillies (20)

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Star Power : 4

: 4 Competitive Ranking : 4

: 4 Young Talent : 3.5

: 3.5 Broadcast : 4

: 4 Ballpark: 4.5

Philadelphia Phillies fans are frustrated, and understandably so. Dave Dombrowski did not do what was necessary to get this team into World Series contention, and his feud with Bryce Harper should have been avoided. With that being said, there's still a lot to like when it comes to watchability.

The Phillies should be quite good, led by a dominant starting rotation (when healthy), the likes of Harper and Kyle Schwarber in the lineup, and a rock-solid bullpen. Young talent, like Andrew Painter, Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller, should play a huge factor. The duo of Tom McCarthy and John Kruk on TV is quite good, and Citizens Bank Park is always a raucous environment. They might not win the World Series, but the Phillies should be a very fun watch nightly in the regular season.

3. New York Mets (22)

New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Star Power : 5

: 5 Competitive Ranking : 4

: 4 Young Talent : 4.5

: 4.5 Broadcast : 5

: 5 Ballpark: 3.5

The New York Mets might be unrecognizable, but after how poorly 2025 went, that's probably a good thing. This team is built around its stars, and has a chance to make things interesting in a loaded National League.

How many teams have two of the 10 or 15 best players in the league? Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor fit that boat, and Bo Bichette isn't far behind. They've added Freddy Peralta to lead their rotation, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Nolan McLean or Carson Benge win the NL Rookie of the Year award. On top of their talented roster, the SNY broadcast booth featuring Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling, is as good as it gets.

The only thing holding the Mets back slightly is the ballpark. The environment at Citi Field was awesome in 2025, but that was the exception, not the norm. Will it be packed again, after how poorly 2025 went? If so, the Mets might be even more watchable than they already are.

2. Toronto Blue Jays (22)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Star Power : 4.5

: 4.5 Competitive Ranking : 5

: 5 Young Talent : 3.5

: 3.5 Broadcast : 4.5

: 4.5 Ballpark: 4.5

It should come as no surprise that the defending American League champions, who should probably be favored to get back to the Fall Classic, are one of the most watchable teams in the sport. The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot to offer viewers.

The star attraction is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., one of the most electrifying players in the sport. While they lost Bo Bichette, the Jays replaced him with Kazuma Okamoto, signed Dylan Cease, and play one of the most fun brands of baseball with their contact and defense-first mentality. Dan Schulman on the call is awesome, and Rogers Centre is always electric when the Jays are good. This team rocks.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (23)

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Star Power: 5

5 Competitive Ranking: 5

5 Young Talent: 4

4 Broadcast: 4

4 Ballpark: 5

Hate them all you want, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are must-see television on a nightly basis. They check nearly every box any MLB fan would want, almost perfectly. The team has won back-to-back World Series titles and is the clear favorite to win a third straight, led by the best player on the planet, Shohei Ohtani, and a slew of stars around him. Somehow, the Dodgers added Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz to the most star-studded roster in the sport this offseason.

Viewing-wise, the experience is awesome. Joe Davis calls World Series games for a reason, and Dodger Stadium is an iconic venue that's packed to the brim every night. The only thing holding the Dodgers back from a perfect overall rating is that Davis is only on the call sometimes, and their young talent doesn't quite compare to some others. They should play the villain role perfectly.